Ask Amy - July 26

Dear Amy: My brother is newly divorced.

After he and his wife split up, I let him stay with me so he could save money, sort things out, and receive some emotional support.

He is a good guy and he pays half of the bills. He pays them late – but he pays them.

He is also sloppy and I am constantly cleaning up after him.

He is aware of my displeasure with cleaning up after an adult, but he seems not to care.

He has lived with me for close to five years now – and I need my space. We are both middle-aged and divorced. I’m an empty nester, and want to live alone.

I am annoyed by everything he does, but I feel awful for feeling that way.

Amy, there are times when I don't want to come home because I know I will encounter a mess. I yearn for space and time alone.

Am I being selfish and uncaring for being annoyed just by his presence?

– Stymied Sister

Dear Sister: Five years in, your brother is no longer “newly divorced.” (His divorce has already lasted longer than my first marriage.)

He is a middle-aged man living with a sister who treats him exactly the way he wants to be treated – like a child. It sounds like such a good and comfortable situation for him that of course he doesn’t want to leave!

It’s a marvel that you still consider your brother a “good guy,” because – according to you – he is completely disinterested in your discomfort. Instead, he seems to be drafting along on your superior caretaking abilities and your guilt regarding him.

Why do you feel guilty? It might be because you equate love with caretaking.

Maybe it’s time to prove that you love him enough to let him go.

I suggest that in order to save your relationship with your brother, it is time for you to ever-so-certainly, calmly and kindly show him the door. Consider this gentle shove a declaration that it’s time for him to start his next chapter, and that he is ready.

You can set a timeline for his moving out and help him to look for a place he can afford (possibly sharing a home with others).