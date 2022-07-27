Ask Amy - July 27

Dear Amy: My father recently died.

I am the child of his first wife. He also had a child with his second wife, to whom he was married for 50 years.

My half-brother “Gerald” and I get along fine.

Our father’s obituary was written so that it sounded like his second wife was his only wife, with no mention of my mother.

Dad was prominent in his field, and his Wikipedia entry also makes no mention of his marriage to my mother.

My name and my children’s names are acknowledged, but the implication is that I am the child of his second wife.

My mom never got over my father’s infidelity and desertion. She is hurt that she has been written out like this.

Should I say something to my brother to change this so that my mother is acknowledged in his history? Should obituaries and biographies be truthful about exes?

I lived my life tiptoeing around the animosity between my parents, and I wish this sad saga to be over.

– Loving, but Sad Daughter

Dear Loving: Many obituaries are actually “death notices,” written by family members and/or funeral homes.

Strictly speaking, obituaries are written by journalists and are published in newspapers and magazines. Obituaries attempt to tell the story of a person’s life, and yes – they should be factually correct.

If “Gerald” wrote the notice, then he omitted your mother’s name purposely and incorrectly, as family members sometimes do (some family members of the deceased even write competing death notices, including different information about their loved-one).

Whoever composed your father’s Wikipedia page might have used the death notice as a source, incorrectly leaving out your mother’s name.

This Wikipedia entry should be revised. You could edit it yourself – and – you should let your brother know that you are concerned that information concerning your father’s life is not only incorrect, but also hurtful to you because it erases your mother’s identity and creates a false impression regarding your own identity.