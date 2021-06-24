Ask Amy - June 24

Dear Amy: My husband and I have two close friends: “Jack” and “Katrina,” who are married to each other and have two children.

We are often with them and with other couples at social functions.

I recently found out that Jack has been in a multi-year affair with another much younger friend of ours, “Martina.”

I spoke to both Jack and Martina and told them they need to come clean with Katrina. They haven’t done that and continue their affair in secret. I know this because I drive by Martina’s house all the time, where I see his car parked in front.

I confronted them again. Jack said he hadn’t told Katrina, and didn’t intend to. They told me to mind my own business.

What should I do? My husband says I should stay out of it, but if I was Katrina, I would want to know that my husband was openly having an affair.

It is also very awkward to see Jack and Katrina at events, because it seems like I am complicit in the lie by acting as if I don’t know. Should I tell my friend?

– Wondering

Dear Wondering: You have tried mightily to interrupt this affair.

Even though your interference is excessive, I believe that yes, if you value your friendship with “Katrina,” you should tell her about this.

I agree with you that knowing about the affair for many months (and caring about this affair, as you obviously do), puts you in the position of lying by omission.

You might gingerly raise this to Katrina by saying, “If ‘Jack’ was having an affair, would you want to know about it?” If she answers by asking, “Why? Do you know something?” You should say that you do.

She might say “Nope, I’m good.” If so, you should let things lie.