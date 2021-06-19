Dr. Roach (copy)

DEAR DR. ROACH: Please write about food-dependent exercise-induced anaphylaxis. Many medical professionals still do not know about this rare and potentially deadly condition. Thank you! -- M.S.

ANSWER: Anaphylaxis is the most serious of all the allergic reactions. It is rapid in onset, and initially causes symptoms such as warmth and flushing, diffuse hives and itching, and sudden fatigue. More serious symptoms include swelling of the lips, tongue and uvula (that thing that hangs down in the back of the throat). This can be so serious that it restricts a person's breathing. Anaphylaxis most often occurs after exposure to an allergen, especially drugs, but sometimes foods and insect stings as well.

Exercise-induced anaphylaxis is a rare form of anaphylaxis, more common in women. As its name states, the anaphylaxis is related to exercise and can begin at any stage of exercise. More intensive forms of exercise are more likely to cause symptoms. Stopping exercise immediately usually stops the symptoms.

Food-dependent exercise-induced anaphylaxis is an even rarer subtype of exercise-induced anaphylaxis. In this condition, exercise-induced anaphylaxis occurs only if exercise begins within minutes or hours of eating a specific food, although rarely, symptoms can occur if a person eats the food immediately after exercising.

The diagnosis should be suspected in any person who develops severe allergic symptoms after exercise. Referral to an expert, such as an allergist, is appropriate when the diagnosis is suspected. The allergist may do laboratory testing and skin testing for allergies to help confirm the diagnosis. An exercise challenge test is performed by some experts, only if they have the expertise and tools necessary to deal with anaphylaxis should it occur.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0