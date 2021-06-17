There are two major problems with having atrial fibrillation. The first is that the heart rate, being irregular, can sometimes get so fast that it causes symptoms or even damage to the heart if it persists. In addition, because of a lack of coordinated electrical activity, the atria do not contract, causing the ventricles to do all the mechanical work of the heart. The second problem is that if the atria don't contract, the blood can pool and clot, putting a person at risk for embolism. In an embolism, the clot flows downstream, especially to the brain, where it may cause a stroke.