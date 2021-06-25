DEAR DR. ROACH: I am confused about overall risk for heart attack and stroke for my husband and I based on our cholesterol numbers and other risk factors. We are both in our 60s, never smoked, have normal blood pressure, nondiabetic and occasional drinkers. I am normal weight, eat well and exercise, but nevertheless, my total cholesterol creeps up each year. It is now 240. My husband is 60 pounds overweight and is sedentary with a poor diet. His total cholesterol is 159. He assumes he has a free pass based on his low cholesterol, and I assume I could be doomed despite my best efforts. What gives? -- Anon.

ANSWER: Men and women have very different risks. Using some assumptions, I estimated both of your risks of having a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years. For your husband, even without considering his weight and diet, his 10-year risk is 10.5%, while yours is 4.7%. Part of this difference is your protective HDL level of 77 you noted, but much of it is that women are at lower risk than men of the same age. Your husband's actual risk is probably substantially higher due to his sedentary lifestyle and poor diet, while yours may be even lower than the calculator estimates, due to eating well and exercising.