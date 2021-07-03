Area briefs July 3

As part of this change, CCH’s main entrance once again will be open for patients and visitors from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Currently, only the northwest entrance to the Healthpark Medical Office Building is open. Effective July 5, CCH will expand entrance options by opening the southeast Healthpark entrance. All other Healthpark entrances will remain locked. The emergency department entrance remains open 24/7.

NEBRASKA SENIOR GAMES –

The City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the Nebraska Senior Games. The Games, for people 50 and older, are scheduled for August 5-8, in Kearney. Events include: Bowling, 5K, 10K, 20K, and 40K Cycling, Golf, 5K and 10K Run, Horseshoes, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track & Field, Badminton, Free Throw & Hot Shot Basketball, Pickleball, Disc Golf, and Cornhole. The Nebraska Senior Games is a member of the National Senior Games Association. This is a qualifying year for Nationals that will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida May 10-23, 2022. The registration deadline is Monday, July 19. Please call 308-237-4644, between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, for an entry form, or visit the Nebraska Senior Games web site at: www.nebraskaseniorgames.com.