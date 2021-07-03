Area briefs July 3

Columbus Aquatic Center Schedule
Until further notice, due to limited staff the Columbus Aquatic Center will close at 4 pm Monday – Friday, and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The Aquatic Center schedule for Monday through Friday will be as follows: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Adult Lap Swim/Exercises and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Open Swim.
City asks Water Users to Conserve Water
The City of Columbus Water Production Division is asking city residents on city water to voluntarily conserve water until further notice to avoid low storage levels during peak demand.
Current demand has hit 11.7 million gallons per day. System record high is 14 million gallons per day. We need to reduce the peak daily demand from 3 a.m. to noon. The city is requesting residents with street addresses ending in even numbers to limit outdoor water usage, including watering lawns and washing vehicles, to Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Those with addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to limit outdoor water usage to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. See the City of Columbus website for outside Water Conservation Tips. http://columbusne.us/235/Water-Conservation-Tips
Columbus Community Hospital will open additional entrances July 5
On Monday, July 5, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) will open additional entrances that have been closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of this change, CCH’s main entrance once again will be open for patients and visitors from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Currently, only the northwest entrance to the Healthpark Medical Office Building is open. Effective July 5, CCH will expand entrance options by opening the southeast Healthpark entrance. All other Healthpark entrances will remain locked. The emergency department entrance remains open 24/7.
CCH will continue to provide COVID-19 screenings at all entrances, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines
NEBRASKA SENIOR GAMES –
The City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is currently accepting registrations for the Nebraska Senior Games. The Games, for people 50 and older, are scheduled for August 5-8, in Kearney. Events include: Bowling, 5K, 10K, 20K, and 40K Cycling, Golf, 5K and 10K Run, Horseshoes, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Track & Field, Badminton, Free Throw & Hot Shot Basketball, Pickleball, Disc Golf, and Cornhole. The Nebraska Senior Games is a member of the National Senior Games Association. This is a qualifying year for Nationals that will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida May 10-23, 2022. The registration deadline is Monday, July 19. Please call 308-237-4644, between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday, for an entry form, or visit the Nebraska Senior Games web site at: www.nebraskaseniorgames.com.
Lawn Chairs on the Square Returns
The Downtown Business Association will be bringing back Lawn Chairs on the Square and the City of Columbus Parks and Recreation Department will be holding movie, concert, art in the park and end July with a Cornhole Tournament. More information can be found on the Parks and Recreation Website.