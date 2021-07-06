Area briefs July 6

Orphan Train presentation at Columbus Public Library

At 2 p.m. on July 10, 2021, the lovely and talented professional storyteller, Pippa White, reenacts the history of the Orphan Train at the Columbus City Council Chambers.

How many orphans were riders on the trains? At least 200,000, but maybe as many as 500,000. Fending for themselves on the streets of New York, homeless children were given a chance for a new life in America's heartland by riding the orphan train. Orphans who remember the experience come to life through Pippa White and share a heartrending and forgotten part of history. Come and bring the whole family to experience the riveting performance of this special lady.

Columbus Community Hospital opens more entrances

On Monday, July 5, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) has opened additional entrances that have been closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.