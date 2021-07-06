Area briefs July 6

Orphan Train presentation at Columbus Public Library
At 2 p.m. on July 10, 2021, the lovely and talented professional storyteller, Pippa White, reenacts the history of the Orphan Train at the Columbus City Council Chambers.
How many orphans were riders on the trains? At least 200,000, but maybe as many as 500,000. Fending for themselves on the streets of New York, homeless children were given a chance for a new life in America's heartland by riding the orphan train. Orphans who remember the experience come to life through Pippa White and share a heartrending and forgotten part of history. Come and bring the whole family to experience the riveting performance of this special lady.
Columbus Community Hospital opens more entrances
On Monday, July 5, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) has opened additional entrances that have been closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of this change, CCH’s main entrance once again will be open for patients and visitors from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Currently, only the northwest entrance to the Healthpark Medical Office Building is open. CCH has expand entrance options by opening the southeast Healthpark entrance. All other Healthpark entrances will remain locked. The emergency department entrance remains open 24/7.
CCH will continue to provide COVID-19 screenings at all entrances, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Cattlemen's Ball 2021 grant applications available
Cattlemen's Ball 2021 is now accepting grant applications for funding local area health and wellness projects. 10% of the proceeds from the Cattlemen's ball are retained locally to fund specific projects and 90% of the proceeds are used for Cancer Research at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center (UNMC) in Omaha.
To obtain a grant application please contact: Cattlemen's Ball, 2204 14th St. in Columbus. You can also email scott@samson-inc.com or call 402-606-4096. Applications can be emailed or sent via mail to your organization. The deadline to submit the application is Aug. 2, 2021.
Columbus Aquatic Center schedule
Until further notice, due to limited staff the Columbus Aquatic Center will close at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The Aquatic Center schedule for Monday through Friday will be as follows: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Adult Lap Swim/Exercises and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Open Swim.
City asks water users to conserve water
The City of Columbus Water Production Division is asking city residents on city water to voluntarily conserve water until further notice to avoid low storage levels during peak demand.
Current demand has hit 11.7 million gallons per day. System record high is 14 million gallons per day. We need to reduce the peak daily demand from 3 a.m. to noon. The city is requesting residents with street addresses ending in even numbers to limit outdoor water usage, including watering lawns and washing vehicles, to Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Those with addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to limit outdoor water usage to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. See the City of Columbus website for outside Water Conservation Tips. http://columbusne.us/235/Water-Conservation-Tips