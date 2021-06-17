Area briefs June 17

Columbus Aquatic Center Schedule

Until further notice, due to limited staff the Columbus Aquatic Center will close at 4 pm Monday – Friday, and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The Aquatic Center schedule for Monday through Friday will be as follows: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Adult Lap Swim/Exercises and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Open Swim.

City asks Water Users to Conserve Water

Current demand has hit 11.7 million gallons per day. System record high is 14 million gallons per day. We need to reduce the peak daily demand from 3 a.m. to noon. The city is requesting residents with street addresses ending in even numbers to limit outdoor water usage, including watering lawns and washing vehicles, to Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Those with addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to limit outdoor water usage to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. See the City of Columbus website for outside Water Conservation Tips. http://columbusne.us/235/Water-Conservation-Tips

Bridges Out of Poverty workshop

The Columbus Area United Way is offering a workshop from 1-5 p.m. on June 17 p.m., which will provide an overview of the ground-breaking work developed by Dr. Ruby Payne. Participants will gain insight into the realities of economic diversity and the causes of poverty. The goal of the workshop is to create a greater understanding about poverty and better communication and more positive interactions within the community. Some of the topics covered in the workshop will include the causes of poverty, defining generational versus situational poverty and hidden rules of economic class. The cost of the workshop is $25 and the “Bridges Out of Poverty” book will be provided to each participant. To register, email tbichlmeier@columbusunitedway.com or call 402-564-5661 on or before Monday, June 15. The workshop will be in the lower level conference center at Pinnacle Bank East in Columbus, 210 East 23rd St.