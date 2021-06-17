Area briefs June 17

Columbus Aquatic Center Schedule
Until further notice, due to limited staff the Columbus Aquatic Center will close at 4 pm Monday – Friday, and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The Aquatic Center schedule for Monday through Friday will be as follows: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Adult Lap Swim/Exercises and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Open Swim.
City asks Water Users to Conserve Water
The City of Columbus Water Production Division is asking city residents on city water to voluntarily conserve water until further notice to avoid low storage levels during peak demand.
Current demand has hit 11.7 million gallons per day. System record high is 14 million gallons per day. We need to reduce the peak daily demand from 3 a.m. to noon. The city is requesting residents with street addresses ending in even numbers to limit outdoor water usage, including watering lawns and washing vehicles, to Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Those with addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to limit outdoor water usage to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. See the City of Columbus website for outside Water Conservation Tips. http://columbusne.us/235/Water-Conservation-Tips
Bridges Out of Poverty workshop
The Columbus Area United Way is offering a workshop from 1-5 p.m. on June 17 p.m., which will provide an overview of the ground-breaking work developed by Dr. Ruby Payne. Participants will gain insight into the realities of economic diversity and the causes of poverty. The goal of the workshop is to create a greater understanding about poverty and better communication and more positive interactions within the community. Some of the topics covered in the workshop will include the causes of poverty, defining generational versus situational poverty and hidden rules of economic class. The cost of the workshop is $25 and the “Bridges Out of Poverty” book will be provided to each participant. To register, email tbichlmeier@columbusunitedway.com or call 402-564-5661 on or before Monday, June 15. The workshop will be in the lower level conference center at Pinnacle Bank East in Columbus, 210 East 23rd St.
Author Dirk Chatelain to give talk
Columbus High School alumni Dirk Chatelain will be at First United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, to talk about his first book, “24th and Glory: The Intersection of Civil Rights and Omaha’s Greatest Generation of Athletes.” Come hear the stories of sports legends such as Bob Boozer, Gale Sayers, Johnny Rodgers and Bob Gibson – and how North Omaha came to be known not only for its great athletes, but also for its allegiance to civil rights era supporters and activists.
Annual butterfly release scheduled
A yearly fundraiser will take flight again at Columbus Community Hospital with the seventh annual butterfly release from 10 a.m.-noon June 26 on the southwest lawn of the hospital. The public can buy butterflies for $15 each by visiting https://cchbutterflies.square.site/.
Butterflies can be purchased in honor of, in memory of or to celebrate a special person or event. Organizers will display the names of honored individuals on a banner during the event. Butterflies can be purchased on the day of the event for $20 each.
In addition to the release, there also is a raffle for a butterfly quilt created by a hospital volunteer. Raffle tickets are available online for $1 each or $5 for six tickets.
Proceeds from the butterfly and raffle ticket sales will benefit the new senior behavioral health unit at CCH.
For more information about the butterfly release, call 402-562-3365 or email adramaekers@columbushosp.org.
Food Thoughts open to public
Columbus Community Hospital invites the public to “Food Thoughts” from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Friday at the Columbus Wellness Center. Dietitians will discuss a nutrition topic for 30 minutes. Each week will feature a different topic. The dietitians will be available following the presentation to answer questions. This event is free to attend.
Duncan RibFest planned
DUNCAN -- The 17th annual Duncan RibFest On Main Street will be held June 26-27. Hours are 3 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. Live music on Saturday from Second Time Around, Wrecked Becky, and Almost Kiss. On Sunday, dance to the tunes of Virgil Balmer & Friends. Admission is $5/adults, kids 10 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department and the Duncan Wrestling Club.
CPL to feature quilt program
Columbus Public Library will feature special guest Diane Gubbels at 2 p.m. June 26. She will share the work of her hands through her “Stories of Inspiration: Quilt Show.” All ages are welcome to attend this free event.