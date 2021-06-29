Area briefs June 29

Columbus Aquatic Center Schedule
Until further notice, due to limited staff the Columbus Aquatic Center will close at 4 pm Monday – Friday, and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The Aquatic Center schedule for Monday through Friday will be as follows: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Adult Lap Swim/Exercises and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Open Swim.
City asks Water Users to Conserve Water
The City of Columbus Water Production Division is asking city residents on city water to voluntarily conserve water until further notice to avoid low storage levels during peak demand.
Current demand has hit 11.7 million gallons per day. System record high is 14 million gallons per day. We need to reduce the peak daily demand from 3 a.m. to noon. The city is requesting residents with street addresses ending in even numbers to limit outdoor water usage, including watering lawns and washing vehicles, to Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Those with addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to limit outdoor water usage to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. See the City of Columbus website for outside Water Conservation Tips. http://columbusne.us/235/Water-Conservation-Tips
Food Thoughts open to public
Columbus Community Hospital invites the public to “Food Thoughts” from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Friday at the Columbus Wellness Center. Dietitians will discuss a nutrition topic for 30 minutes. Each week will feature a different topic. The dietitians will be available following the presentation to answer questions. This event is free to attend.
Nebraska Unemployment Tied for Second Lowest in Nation
The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) announced today that Nebraska’s preliminary unemployment rate for May 2021 is 2.6 percent, seasonally adjusted. The rate is down 0.2 percentage points from the April 2021 rate of 2.8 percent and down 2.8 percentage points from the May 2020 rate of 5.4 percent.
“Nebraska’s nonfarm employment, a count of filled jobs, continues to increase and is up 7,625 over the month and 60,534 over the year,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “Many industries saw increases both over the month and over the year.”
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2021 is 5.8 percent, down 0.3 percentage points from the May 2021 rate of 6.1 percent.