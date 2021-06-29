Area briefs June 29

Columbus Aquatic Center Schedule

Until further notice, due to limited staff the Columbus Aquatic Center will close at 4 pm Monday – Friday, and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The Aquatic Center schedule for Monday through Friday will be as follows: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Adult Lap Swim/Exercises and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Open Swim.

City asks Water Users to Conserve Water

The City of Columbus Water Production Division is asking city residents on city water to voluntarily conserve water until further notice to avoid low storage levels during peak demand.

Current demand has hit 11.7 million gallons per day. System record high is 14 million gallons per day. We need to reduce the peak daily demand from 3 a.m. to noon. The city is requesting residents with street addresses ending in even numbers to limit outdoor water usage, including watering lawns and washing vehicles, to Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Those with addresses ending in odd numbers are asked to limit outdoor water usage to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. See the City of Columbus website for outside Water Conservation Tips. http://columbusne.us/235/Water-Conservation-Tips

Food Thoughts open to public