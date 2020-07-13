Area briefs

Girl Scouts registration event
Girl Scouts drive-through registration nights will be held for girls in grades K-12 for the fall 2020 school year. The registration events will be from 5-6:30 p.m. on July 21 and 28 at the Girl Scouts Service Center, 1570 33rd Ave. Girl Scouts strives to give local girls access to programming that will assist them with life skills and entrepreneurship, foster friendships with peers, teach them about stem (science, technology, engineering and math) and go on memory-making outdoor adventures.
When attending drive-through registration, use the parking lot on the south side of the building. Registration cost is $25 per girl/adult; financial aid is available. All girls attending the registration event will receive a free activity kit.
For those who aren’t able to attend a registration event, have questions or are interested in volunteering for a Girl Scout troop, contact Callie Reeves at 402-875-4350 (call/text) or creeves@girlscoutsnebraska.org.
Lions selling peaches, pears
The Columbus Noon Lions Club is taking orders for the annual Colorado peach/pear sales. The club members will be taking orders from July 1-July 21. The peaches come in 20 pound lugs for $38, and the pears come in 36 pound boxes for $38 or 18 pound boxes for $20. All fruit must be paid for at the time of the order.
The fruit is expected to arrive mid-August/September and can be picked up at Mead Lumber in Columbus. The Lions will contact the buyers by phone or email to let them know when to pick up their order.
To place an order, contact Doris Lux at 402-270-5313 or email dlux@cccneb.edu. For more information contact Sandie Fischer at 402-564-2769. Profits from the sales are designated to vision assistance programs and local high school scholarships.
Clinic offered to farmers, ranchers
A free clinic is being offered to farmers and ranchers on several dates in July. The free clinics are one-on-one and confidential, and provide an opportunity to meet with an experienced Ag law attorney and farm financial counselor. Clinic dates are July 15 and 22. These meetings are currently being held as conference calls or Zoom meetings.
To sign up for a clinic or for more information, call Michelle at the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline, 1-800-464-0258. Clinics are sponsored by Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Legal Aid of Nebraska.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!