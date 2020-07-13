Area briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Girl Scouts registration event

Girl Scouts drive-through registration nights will be held for girls in grades K-12 for the fall 2020 school year. The registration events will be from 5-6:30 p.m. on July 21 and 28 at the Girl Scouts Service Center, 1570 33rd Ave. Girl Scouts strives to give local girls access to programming that will assist them with life skills and entrepreneurship, foster friendships with peers, teach them about stem (science, technology, engineering and math) and go on memory-making outdoor adventures.

When attending drive-through registration, use the parking lot on the south side of the building. Registration cost is $25 per girl/adult; financial aid is available. All girls attending the registration event will receive a free activity kit.

For those who aren’t able to attend a registration event, have questions or are interested in volunteering for a Girl Scout troop, contact Callie Reeves at 402-875-4350 (call/text) or creeves@girlscoutsnebraska.org.

Lions selling peaches, pears