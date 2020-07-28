Area briefs

School supply drive this weekend
The St. Anthony Knights of Columbus Council 9264 and the Simon House are gathering school supplies to help needy families in the community that may be struggling to cover basic expenses. A collection drive will be held Aug. 1-2.
Items needed include binders, backpacks, 24 ct. crayons, regular and colored pencils, erasers, red and blue pens, markers, scissors, glue sticks, pencil cases, folders, notebooks, loose leaf paper, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, and headphones. Cash donations also appreciated. Donations may be brought to St. Anthony’s Church on from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday or 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
CHS Reunion Committee looking for information
The 50th Reunion for Columbus High School will take place next August, 2021.
The reunion committee is currently looking to update contact information for alumni. Those wanting to update their information can do one of the following:
1. Join FB group: Class of 1971, Columbus, Nebraska
2. Email Kristine.Kingston@gmail.com
You will need to include address, phone number and email. Invitations will be mailed next February.
Upcoming blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations. The following area blood drives are scheduling appointments:
• Saturday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2200 25th St.
• Monday, Aug. 3 from noon-6 p.m. at Anytime Fitness, 333 23rd St. East #100.
• Tuesday, Aug. 4 from noon-6 p.m. at Super Saver, 3318 23rd St.
Bring blood donor card or other photo identification. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment or for more information. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes about an hour. The donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average.
Top Fuel at Shenanigans
Top Fuel, a band out of Omaha, will be performing from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31 at Shenanigans Bar, 3808 E. 23rd St. They will bring their own brand of heavy pop and rock. There is no cover, and no minors will be admitted. For more information call 402-563-9256.
