Area briefs

School supply drive this weekend

The St. Anthony Knights of Columbus Council 9264 and the Simon House are gathering school supplies to help needy families in the community that may be struggling to cover basic expenses. A collection drive will be held Aug. 1-2.

Items needed include binders, backpacks, 24 ct. crayons, regular and colored pencils, erasers, red and blue pens, markers, scissors, glue sticks, pencil cases, folders, notebooks, loose leaf paper, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, Kleenex, and headphones. Cash donations also appreciated. Donations may be brought to St. Anthony’s Church on from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday or 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

CHS Reunion Committee looking for information

The 50th Reunion for Columbus High School will take place next August, 2021.

The reunion committee is currently looking to update contact information for alumni. Those wanting to update their information can do one of the following:

1. Join FB group: Class of 1971, Columbus, Nebraska