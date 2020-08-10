Area briefs

Salad luncheon tomorrow
First United Methodist Church Mission Committee will be holding their Annual Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday in the downtown Church parking lot, 2714 14th St. This will be a DRIVE-THRU event. The meal will be a portion of our famous hot chicken salad, bread roll, brownie and some fruit – just drive though the downtown church parking lot and pick up your lunch for a $7 donation.
We will have a small group of people preparing and plating the food, using gloves and face masks and social distancing in the church kitchen. Enter the parking lot from the West side off 28th Avenue, and exit onto 14th Street.
Community invited to shred event
Keep Columbus Beautiful is sponsoring a community shred event from 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 15 at Cornerstone Bank, 3304 16th St. Limit is 100 pounds of paper per vehicle. For more information call 402-563-9223.
Free memory screening offered
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is expanding its virtual memory screening offerings to accommodate the high demand for the service. Screenings will now be offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (ET) every Monday and Wednesday, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (ET) every Friday.
Memory screenings are simple, quick and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The memory screening takes approximately 10-15 minutes and is confidential.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484.
Chip seal begins next week
Weather permitting, a chip seal project will begin Aug. 17 on US-30, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Chip seal is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate.
State maintenance forces will be performing a chip seal west of Columbus, starting at Silver Creek and stopping at junction of US-30 and 81. The work is anticipated to take two weeks. Traffic will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and put phones down.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!