Area briefs

Salad luncheon tomorrow

First United Methodist Church Mission Committee will be holding their Annual Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday in the downtown Church parking lot, 2714 14th St. This will be a DRIVE-THRU event. The meal will be a portion of our famous hot chicken salad, bread roll, brownie and some fruit – just drive though the downtown church parking lot and pick up your lunch for a $7 donation.

We will have a small group of people preparing and plating the food, using gloves and face masks and social distancing in the church kitchen. Enter the parking lot from the West side off 28th Avenue, and exit onto 14th Street.

Community invited to shred event

Keep Columbus Beautiful is sponsoring a community shred event from 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 15 at Cornerstone Bank, 3304 16th St. Limit is 100 pounds of paper per vehicle. For more information call 402-563-9223.

Free memory screening offered

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is expanding its virtual memory screening offerings to accommodate the high demand for the service. Screenings will now be offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (ET) every Monday and Wednesday, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (ET) every Friday.