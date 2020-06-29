Area briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AFA to provide digital memory screenings

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) announced that it will be providing free, confidential memory screenings digitally through its National Memory Screening Program every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) starting July 8. Screenings will be conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference in real-time. Appointments can be made by calling AFA at 866-232-8484. The free program is open to everyone: there are no minimum age or insurance requirements.

Holiday-related city closures

Some City of Columbus departments will be closed Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Those closed include the Columbus Public Library and all departments located in City Hall.

The Columbus Area Transit will be closed July 3-5.

The Columbus Community Center has not yet reopened because of Covid-19, and will not be available to take calls or deliver meals on Friday, July 3.

The Columbus Aquatic Center will be open during their currently posted hours both Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Visit their Facebook page or call 402-563-3222 for details about their current schedule.