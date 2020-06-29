Area briefs

AFA to provide digital memory screenings
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) announced that it will be providing free, confidential memory screenings digitally through its National Memory Screening Program every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) starting July 8. Screenings will be conducted one-on-one through secure videoconference in real-time. Appointments can be made by calling AFA at 866-232-8484. The free program is open to everyone: there are no minimum age or insurance requirements.
Holiday-related city closures
Some City of Columbus departments will be closed Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Those closed include the Columbus Public Library and all departments located in City Hall.
The Columbus Area Transit will be closed July 3-5.
The Columbus Community Center has not yet reopened because of Covid-19, and will not be available to take calls or deliver meals on Friday, July 3.
The Columbus Aquatic Center will be open during their currently posted hours both Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. Visit their Facebook page or call 402-563-3222 for details about their current schedule.
The Columbus Transfer Station and Yard Waste Site will be open their regular hours on Friday, July 3. They will be closed on Saturday, July 4.
Quail Run and Van Berg golf courses, cemeteries, and all parks will be open.
The Street Department, Wastewater, Water Production and Water Utility Service Divisions will be on call for emergencies.
The Columbus Fire and Police departments will be available 24-7 for all public safety responses.
In all activities during the holiday weekend, please observe the DHM guidelines for gatherings, and practice social distancing.
Welding class offered
A basic welding training program will be held from 5-9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, July 20 through Sept. 3, at Central Community College-Columbus.
Students will learn how to read basic blueprints, take safety measures, and adjust and use gas metal arc welders. Individuals who successfully complete the program will receive a helmet, welding jacket, side cutter and gloves.
Individuals who meet income and other eligibility requirements may quality for GAP funding that would cover the total cost of the program.
Registration is required by July 8 to reserve a space. Individuals must pass a drug screen test before they can enroll in the program.
For more information or to register, contact Sue Mahlin at 402-562-1409; toll-free at 1-877-222-0780, ext. 1409; or email smahlin@cccneb.edu.
