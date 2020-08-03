Area briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hamburger, corn feed tomorrow

PILGER -- The 18th annual Hamburger and Sweet Corn Feed will be held from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger. All funds raised will go toward the Pilger Pool Fund. For more information, contact Ron at 402-380-0440 or Barb at 402-380-3577.

Drive-Thru salad luncheon planned

First United Methodist Church Mission Committee will be holding their Annual Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the downtown Church parking lot, 2714 14th St. This will be a DRIVE-THRU event. The meal will be a portion of our famous hot chicken salad, bread roll, brownie and some fruit – just drive though the downtown church parking lot and pick up your lunch for a $7 donation.

We will have a small group of people preparing and plating the food, using gloves and face masks and social distancing in the church kitchen. Enter the parking lot from the West side off 28th Avenue, and exit onto 14th Street.

CVB photo contest underway