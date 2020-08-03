Area briefs

Hamburger, corn feed tomorrow
PILGER -- The 18th annual Hamburger and Sweet Corn Feed will be held from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger. All funds raised will go toward the Pilger Pool Fund. For more information, contact Ron at 402-380-0440 or Barb at 402-380-3577.
Drive-Thru salad luncheon planned
First United Methodist Church Mission Committee will be holding their Annual Salad Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the downtown Church parking lot, 2714 14th St. This will be a DRIVE-THRU event. The meal will be a portion of our famous hot chicken salad, bread roll, brownie and some fruit – just drive though the downtown church parking lot and pick up your lunch for a $7 donation.
We will have a small group of people preparing and plating the food, using gloves and face masks and social distancing in the church kitchen. Enter the parking lot from the West side off 28th Avenue, and exit onto 14th Street.
CVB photo contest underway
The Convention & Visitors Bureau is sponsoring a photography contest. This contest is open to professional and amateur photographers, and all ages are welcome. Photographs can be entered in four categories: Festivals, Outdoor Activities & Vistas, Nature Still Life, and Landmarks. Prizes will be awarded in each category with an overall “Best of Show” winner. All photographs must be of events, people or scenes in Platte County, Nebraska. Entries for the photo contest will be accepted until Nov. 30, 2020. Complete contest rules are available on the Columbus/Platte County Convention & Visitors Bureau Facebook page or at the CVB/Chamber office, 753 33rd Ave. For more information contact Katy McNeil at kmcneil@plattene.us or 402-276-3606.
Friends of Music postpones concerts
Due to the concerns of a continuing COVID-19 pandemic, all Columbus Friends of Music concerts scheduled for the fall of 2020 will be moved to the fall of 2021.
Friends of Music concerts scheduled for the winter and spring of 2021 are expected to proceed as planned. The three postponed concerts from 2019-20 will be rescheduled.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/columbusfriendsofmusic.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!