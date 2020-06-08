Area briefs

Online support groups are open to anyone in the community experiencing loss or needing support. Your loved one did not have to be with Tabitha. Registration and participation is free. For questions and to register, call 402-486-8546 or visit Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.

Water Quality Report available

The 2019 Annual Water Quality Report can now be accessed on the City of Columbus website www.columbusne.us/cr. Paper copies are available at the front desk at Columbus City Hall, 2424 14th St. Those wishing to have a copy mailed to you, call 402-562-4260. For any questions concerning this report, call 402-562-4248.

Farmers, ranchers invited to clinics

Farmers and ranchers are invited to attend a free clinic. The clinics are one-on-one and confidential. The legal and financial clinic gives you a chance to meet with an experienced Ag law attorney and farm financial counselor regarding business planning, estate and transition planning, farm loan programs, and other relevant matters.

The clinics are currently being held as conference calls or Zoom meetings. Clinic dates are June 10, June 18, and June 24. To sign up or for more information, call Michelle at Nebraska Rural Response Hotline, 1-800-464-0258.

