Area briefs

Friends of Music postpones concerts

Due to the concerns of a continuing COVID-19 pandemic, all Columbus Friends of Music concerts scheduled for the fall of 2020 will be moved to the fall of 2021.

Friends of Music concerts scheduled for the winter and spring of 2021 are expected to proceed as planned. The three postponed concerts from 2019-20 will be rescheduled.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/columbusfriendsofmusic.

CCH in need of homemade masks

Columbus Community Hospital needs donations of homemade masks. The masks are for visitor use, as everyone who enters the hospital is now required to wear a mask for the duration of their visit.

Those able to donate masks are asked to contact Dorothy Bybee, vice president of nursing and patient care services, at dabybee@columbushosp.org or 402-562-4745. Bybee will provide pattern specifics so the masks meet CCH standards.

Donations of homemade masks will be laundered by CCH before visitor distribution. Visitors who receive masks will be given wear and care instructions in English and Spanish on an instructional insert.