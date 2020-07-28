Area briefs

Friends of Music postpones concerts
Due to the concerns of a continuing COVID-19 pandemic, all Columbus Friends of Music concerts scheduled for the fall of 2020 will be moved to the fall of 2021.
Friends of Music concerts scheduled for the winter and spring of 2021 are expected to proceed as planned. The three postponed concerts from 2019-20 will be rescheduled.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/columbusfriendsofmusic.
CCH in need of homemade masks
Columbus Community Hospital needs donations of homemade masks. The masks are for visitor use, as everyone who enters the hospital is now required to wear a mask for the duration of their visit.
Those able to donate masks are asked to contact Dorothy Bybee, vice president of nursing and patient care services, at dabybee@columbushosp.org or 402-562-4745. Bybee will provide pattern specifics so the masks meet CCH standards.
Donations of homemade masks will be laundered by CCH before visitor distribution. Visitors who receive masks will be given wear and care instructions in English and Spanish on an instructional insert.
Homemade mask donations will be accepted from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday at the east entrance of Columbus Community Hospital South Campus, 3005 19th St. Donations of elastic for use in the assembly of the masks will also be accepted at this location.
Conference open to the public
The Servants of the Heart of the Father is inviting people everywhere to join a one-day conference on The Niagara Falls of the Father's Love for Us! from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at the VFW Club, 2720 23rd St. Rev. Rodney Kneifl, a priest of the Archdiocese of Omaha, will be the featured speaker. Conference with meal is $40, without meal is $25. For more information or to register, call 402-910-7111, or email sothotf1@aol.com.
