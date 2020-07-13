Area briefs

Girl Scouts registration event tonight
Girl Scouts drive-through registration nights will be held for girls in grades K-12 for the fall 2020 school year. The registration events will be from 5-6:30 p.m. on July 14, 21 and 28 at the Girl Scouts Service Center, 1570 33rd Ave. Girl Scouts strives to give local girls access to programming that will assist them with life skills and entrepreneurship, foster friendships with peers, teach them about stem (science, technology, engineering and math) and go on memory-making outdoor adventures.
When attending drive-through registration, use the parking lot on the south side of the building. Registration cost is $25 per girl/adult; financial aid is available. All girls attending the registration event will receive a free activity kit.
For those who aren’t able to attend a registration event, have questions or are interested in volunteering for a Girl Scout troop, contact Callie Reeves at 402-875-4350 (call/text) or creeves@girlscoutsnebraska.org.
Upcoming blood drives
The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations. The following area blood drives are scheduling appointments:
• Tuesday, July 14 from 1-7 p.m. at St. Isidore Elementary School, 3821 20th St.
• Wednesday, July 15 from noon-6 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1470 24th Ave.
• Thursday, July 16 from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at United Methodist Outreach Center, 3602 16th St.
• Friday, July 17 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at Walgreens, 2320 23rd Ave.
Bring blood donor card or other photo identification. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment or for more information. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes about an hour. The donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average.
CVB photo contest underway
The Convention & Visitors Bureau is sponsoring a photography contest. This contest is open to professional and amateur photographers, and all ages are welcome. Photographs can be entered in four categories: Festivals, Outdoor Activities & Vistas, Nature Still Life, and Landmarks. Prizes will be awarded in each category with an overall “Best of Show” winner. All photographs must be of events, people or scenes in Platte County, Nebraska. Entries for the photo contest will be accepted until Oct. 31, 2020. Complete contest rules are available on the Columbus/Platte County Convention & Visitors Bureau Facebook page or at the CVB/Chamber office, 753 33rd Ave. For more information contact Katy McNeil at kmcneil@plattene.us or 402-276-3606.
