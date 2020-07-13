Area briefs

Bring blood donor card or other photo identification. Visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment or for more information. The blood donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes about an hour. The donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average.

CVB photo contest underway

The Convention & Visitors Bureau is sponsoring a photography contest. This contest is open to professional and amateur photographers, and all ages are welcome. Photographs can be entered in four categories: Festivals, Outdoor Activities & Vistas, Nature Still Life, and Landmarks. Prizes will be awarded in each category with an overall “Best of Show” winner. All photographs must be of events, people or scenes in Platte County, Nebraska. Entries for the photo contest will be accepted until Oct. 31, 2020. Complete contest rules are available on the Columbus/Platte County Convention & Visitors Bureau Facebook page or at the CVB/Chamber office, 753 33rd Ave. For more information contact Katy McNeil at kmcneil@plattene.us or 402-276-3606.