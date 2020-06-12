Around the community

Ramaekers chosen for CCH scholarship program
Melissa Ramaekers of Columbus was recently selected to take part in Columbus Community Hospital’s Respiratory Therapy Scholarship/Apprenticeship program.
Through this scholarship/program, Ramaekers can apply to a respiratory therapy program or course through Central Community College and Southeast Community College, and have payments made on her behalf by Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) for tuition, books and other education-related expenses.
The majority of the program (general education credits) will be completed online, initially through Central Community College. Ramaekers will then complete clinical rotations and labs through Southeast Community College at a rural health care facility.
CCH’s goal was to award these scholarship/apprenticeship funds to highly qualified people who want to serve the CCH service area as respiratory therapists in the future. Applicants would then ideally make themselves available to work at CCH as respiratory therapy techs as their school workloads permit.
“We chose Melissa for her excellent scholastic achievements, her dedication to the field of respiratory therapy and her desire to stay at CCH to continue her career after she finishes school,” said Nathan Fuerhoff, B.S., R.R.T, R.P.S.G.T, CCH’s director of respiratory care/sleep lab.
To be eligible for this scholarship/program, applicants had to be residents of Columbus or the surrounding area, attending school in the Columbus area, currently enrolled in an accredited program at Central Community College or Southeast Community College and maintain at least a 3.0 grade point average throughout the program.
For more information on CCH’s Respiratory Therapy Scholarship/Apprenticeship program, visit www.columbushosp.org.
Augustin takes second in handwriting contest
KEARNEY -- Winning entries in four age divisions were selected for the 30th annual Nebraska State Handwriting Contest.
Administered by the University of Nebraska at Kearney and endorsed by the Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska State Education Association, the contest promotes penmanship as an effective means of communication.
Among the winners is Deanna Augustin of Columbus, who took second place in the ’50 and older’ category.
Entries are judged on ease of reading, fluent rhythmic movement and technically correct performance of specifications such as the slope, spacing, size and shape of letters. The general layout of each entry is also considered, along with neatness of presentation.
CPD completes seat belt campaign
The Columbus Police Department's recent participation in the statewide "Click it or Ticket" mobilization resulted in an increase in the observed seat belt usage rate for this area. A local seat belt survey conducted prior to the enforcement campaign revealed only a 71 percent usage rate. A post-survey showed an increase to 78 percent.
The police department was awarded a $3,000 grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety. This funding was used to pay for overtime traffic enforcement in an effort to raise awareness and gain compliance in seat belt usage. The goal was to raise the statewide observed seat belt usage rate to above 88 percent.
During the campaign from May 18-31, officers made a total of three arrests, issued a total of 39 warnings and 22 citations for various offenses.
