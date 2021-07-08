Center for Rural Affairs Workshop set in West Point

Those interested in learning about farming are invited to attend workshops in Scottsbluff and West Point. These free events are hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.

A sessions of “Explore Farming” will be presented in both English and Spanish.

West Point: Sunday, July 25, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Neligh Park Log Cabin/330 Center Building, in Neligh Park.

“Starting your own agricultural business can be daunting, and these workshops offer information on where to begin the process,” said Lucia Schulz, community organizing associate for the Center for Rural Affairs. “Attendees will learn how to develop skills for farming, about resources they may need, and much more.”

Registration is required one day in advance of each event; visit cfra.org/events. For more information, contact Schulz at lucias@cfra.org or 402.380.7006.

This event is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Outreach Assistance to Socially-Disadvantaged Farmers and Ranchers Competitive Grants Program, otherwise known as the 2501 Program.

