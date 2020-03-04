Church digests

Weekly rosary at St. Bon’s
The Medjugorje (Peace) Rosary is prayed from 5-6 p.m. every Monday at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1565 18th Ave. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Fish at St. Anthony's
St. Anthony's will host Lenten fish fries from 5:30-8 p.m. every Friday through April 3, in the St. Anthony Social Hall. Proceeds help support St. Anthony’s School, Church and Scotus.
ELCA Spring Gathering
STROMSBURG – The 2020 Spring Gathering for the Central Conference of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Nebraska Synodical Women’s Organization, will be held March 7 at Salem Lutheran Church.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the day will conclude at 3 p.m. Activities include music, Bible study, lunch, business meeting and election of officers, and Holy Communion worship service. Guest speakers will be Pat Loeski from Genesis House, Deb McCollister from Tri Faith Initiative and Kim Ziegler from Helping Hands Angel Gowns.
For more information call Beth Cumming at 308-226-2506.
Sermons a la Carte ready to begin
The Butler County Ministerial Association will again hold the “Sermons a la Carte” series for Lent 2020.
A worship service will be held each Friday during Lent from 12:05-12:30 p.m. followed by a buffet lunch (free will donation) served by the host congregation. The March 6 event will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, with the Rev. Steven Snitily presenting"The Wounds of Violating the Sabbath." The public is welcome to attend; March 13 is "The Wounds of Dishonoring Authority" presented by Rev. David Palomaki at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City.
An offering will be received at each service to support an emergency fund administered by the Ministerial Association. These funds are used for individuals or families who are in need of immediate or short-term assistance.
Christian music tour coming to town
1C The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave., is bringing The Variety Tour to Columbus from 7-10 p.m. on March 12. The tour consists of three distinct styles of Christian music and is a family friendly event that is geared towards all ages. The headliner for the evening is Seventh Day Slumber, a Dove award winning Christian rock band from Dallas. The opening acts are Stars Go Dim and Steven Malcolm.
Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. For more information, contact Chris Robbins, worship leader at 1C The Sanctuary at chris.robbins@1cchurch.com or call 402.992.2814; tickets available at tix@1cchurch.com..
CDA hosts rummage sale
The 5th annual Catholic Daughters of Americas Rummage Sale will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3115 6th St. There will be 10 booths and a concession stand. There is no admission fee.
CDA members are asked to contact Barb Cave if able to provide bars, beverages or work during the sale. Donations can be taken to the KC Hall between noon-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13. For more information contact Barb at 402-276-4429.
Catholic schools plan Kindergarten Roundup
Columbus Catholic Elementary Schools have set their spring Kindergarten Roundup dates. Kindergarten Roundup sessions are as follows:
• St. Isidore - 9:30–10:30 a.m. and from 1:30–2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 in the school library; contact information available at 402-564-2604.
• St. Anthony - 9–10 a.m. on Friday, March 27 in the Parish Center; contact information available at 402-564-4767.
• St. Bonaventure - 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27 in the kindergarten classroom; contact information available at 402-564-7153.
For more information or to be placed on a Kindergarten Roundup list, contact the school offices as listed above.
St. Benedict Center upcoming events
For more information or to register, visit www.StBenedictCenter.com or call 402-352-8819.
• A silent directed retreat will be held March 8-13, with Margie M. Walker and Marisa B. Gilbert. Meet daily with a spiritual director, gather for prayer as a group and, if you like, join the Benedictines for the liturgies. Centering prayer, walking the labyrinth and/or praying with art are other spiritual practices offered to interested retreatants. Massages will be offered. The retreat runs from 6 p.m. Sunday until Friday after lunch.