Church digests

A worship service will be held each Friday during Lent from 12:05-12:30 p.m. followed by a buffet lunch (free will donation) served by the host congregation. The March 6 event will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, with the Rev. Steven Snitily presenting"The Wounds of Violating the Sabbath." The public is welcome to attend; March 13 is "The Wounds of Dishonoring Authority" presented by Rev. David Palomaki at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City.

An offering will be received at each service to support an emergency fund administered by the Ministerial Association. These funds are used for individuals or families who are in need of immediate or short-term assistance.

Christian music tour coming to town

1C The Sanctuary, 2200 28th Ave., is bringing The Variety Tour to Columbus from 7-10 p.m. on March 12. The tour consists of three distinct styles of Christian music and is a family friendly event that is geared towards all ages. The headliner for the evening is Seventh Day Slumber, a Dove award winning Christian rock band from Dallas. The opening acts are Stars Go Dim and Steven Malcolm.

Tickets are $25 each or five for $100. For more information, contact Chris Robbins, worship leader at 1C The Sanctuary at chris.robbins@1cchurch.com or call 402.992.2814; tickets available at tix@1cchurch.com..