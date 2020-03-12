Church digests

Spaghetti supper at St. Isidore's
The St. Isidore Knights of Columbus are hosting their annual spaghetti supper from 5–7:30 p.m. this Saturday in the school cafeteria. Cost is $7 for adults, children reduced. The meal includes spaghetti, sauces, salad and drinks. Attendees may also bring their own wine or drinks for the meal. The community is invited.
CDA rummage sale tomorrow
The 5th annual Catholic Daughters of Americas Rummage Sale will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3115 6th St. There will be 10 booths and a concession stand. There is no admission fee.
CDA members are asked to contact Barb Cave if able to provide bars, beverages or work during the sale. Donations can be taken to the KC Hall between noon-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13. For more information contact Barb at 402-276-4429.
St. Pat’s dinner on Sunday
The Knights of Columbus Council 938 will host its annual corned beef and cabbage supper from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3115 6th St. Adults are $8 and children are $5. There will also be a raffle drawing at 7 p.m. The public is welcome to attend. Carry-out will be available.
Catholic schools plan Kindergarten Roundup
Columbus Catholic Elementary Schools have set their spring Kindergarten Roundup dates. Kindergarten Roundup sessions are as follows:
• St. Isidore - 9:30–10:30 a.m. and from 1:30–2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 in the school library; contact information available at 402-564-2604.
• St. Anthony - 9–10 a.m. on Friday, March 27 in the Parish Center; contact information available at 402-564-4767.
• St. Bonaventure - 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27 in the kindergarten classroom; contact information available at 402-564-7153.
For more information or to be placed on a Kindergarten Roundup list, contact the school offices as listed above.
St. Benedict Center retreats
• 'Wherever You Are I Am,' is a retreat scheduled for March 21-22, with Sister Marie Micheletto, RSM, M.A., L.P.C., LMHP. In so many ways, at so many times in life’s journey, we are reminded of the Divine Presence always with us. Lent can be a time for ‘re-membering’ these past ‘God Moments.’ There will be time for prayer, input, quiet time, sharing. The retreat begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, and ends on Sunday after lunch.
• ‘Sober And Merciful: Saint Benedict's Journey Of Mindfulness,’ is scheduled for March 27-29, with Prior Mauritius Wilde, OSB, Ph.D., from Rome. Saint Benedict suggests a way on which we will be able to let go of our “ego” – at least a little bit – and become open to the fullness of life. The retreat begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and ends after lunch on Sunday.