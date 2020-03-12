Church digests

Columbus Catholic Elementary Schools have set their spring Kindergarten Roundup dates. Kindergarten Roundup sessions are as follows:

• St. Isidore - 9:30–10:30 a.m. and from 1:30–2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 in the school library; contact information available at 402-564-2604.

• St. Anthony - 9–10 a.m. on Friday, March 27 in the Parish Center; contact information available at 402-564-4767.

• St. Bonaventure - 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27 in the kindergarten classroom; contact information available at 402-564-7153.

For more information or to be placed on a Kindergarten Roundup list, contact the school offices as listed above.

St. Benedict Center retreats

• 'Wherever You Are I Am,' is a retreat scheduled for March 21-22, with Sister Marie Micheletto, RSM, M.A., L.P.C., LMHP. In so many ways, at so many times in life’s journey, we are reminded of the Divine Presence always with us. Lent can be a time for ‘re-membering’ these past ‘God Moments.’ There will be time for prayer, input, quiet time, sharing. The retreat begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, and ends on Sunday after lunch.

• ‘Sober And Merciful: Saint Benedict's Journey Of Mindfulness,’ is scheduled for March 27-29, with Prior Mauritius Wilde, OSB, Ph.D., from Rome. Saint Benedict suggests a way on which we will be able to let go of our “ego” – at least a little bit – and become open to the fullness of life. The retreat begins at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and ends after lunch on Sunday.

