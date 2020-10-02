School menu.1005-09

Columbus Public Schools
Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Sloppy Joe, fresh vegetable of the day, baby carrots, fresh and canned fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Egg and cheese omelet with toast, applesauce.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, roll, broccoli florets, steamed carrots, fresh and canned fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, mixed fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, baby carrots, peas, fresh and canned fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Waffles with syrup, orange slices.
Thursday: Breaded beef patty sandwich, broccoli florets, black turtle beans, fresh and canned fruit of the day, sugar cookie.
Breakfast: Sausage breakfast pizza, sliced peaches.
Friday: Pizza station, baby carrots, fresh vegetable of the day, fresh and canned fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits.
Scotus Central Catholic
Monday: Chicken tenders, rice, broccoli, fruit.
Tuesday: BBQ rib, mixed vegetables, fruit.
Wednesday: Breakfast sandwich, tri-potato, baked beans, fruit.
Thursday: Quesadilla, corn, fruit.
Friday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, carrots, roll, fruit.
