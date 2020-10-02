School menu.1005-09

Columbus Public Schools

Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Sloppy Joe, fresh vegetable of the day, baby carrots, fresh and canned fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Egg and cheese omelet with toast, applesauce.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, roll, broccoli florets, steamed carrots, fresh and canned fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, mixed fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Mini corn dogs, baby carrots, peas, fresh and canned fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Waffles with syrup, orange slices.

Thursday: Breaded beef patty sandwich, broccoli florets, black turtle beans, fresh and canned fruit of the day, sugar cookie.

Breakfast: Sausage breakfast pizza, sliced peaches.

Friday: Pizza station, baby carrots, fresh vegetable of the day, fresh and canned fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits.