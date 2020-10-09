 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School menu.1012-1016
View Comments

School menu.1012-1016

{{featured_button_text}}
Pizza

Columbus Public Schools

Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Grilled chicken sandwich, baby carrots, fiesta corn salad, fresh and canned fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Iced long John.

Tuesday: Taco burger, broccoli florets, fresh and canned fruit of the day .

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit sandwich.

Wednesday: Oven roasted hot dog, baby carrots, vegetable of the day, fresh and canned fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Strawberry stuffed French toast, pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: BBQ rib sandwich, broccoli florets, baked beans, fresh and canned fruit of the day, cinnamon bun.

Breakfast: Ultimate chocolate chip breakfast round.

Friday: Pizza, baby carrots, fresh vegetable of the day, fresh and canned fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, orange slices.

Scotus Central Catholic

Monday: Ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit.

Tuesday: Beef and bean burrito, smile fries, broccoli, fruit.

Wednesday-Friday: No lunch.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News