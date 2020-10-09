School menu.1012-1016

Columbus Public Schools
Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Grilled chicken sandwich, baby carrots, fiesta corn salad, fresh and canned fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Iced long John.
Tuesday: Taco burger, broccoli florets, fresh and canned fruit of the day .
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit sandwich.
Wednesday: Oven roasted hot dog, baby carrots, vegetable of the day, fresh and canned fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Strawberry stuffed French toast, pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: BBQ rib sandwich, broccoli florets, baked beans, fresh and canned fruit of the day, cinnamon bun.
Breakfast: Ultimate chocolate chip breakfast round.
Friday: Pizza, baby carrots, fresh vegetable of the day, fresh and canned fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, orange slices.
Scotus Central Catholic
Monday: Ham, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit.
Tuesday: Beef and bean burrito, smile fries, broccoli, fruit.
Wednesday-Friday: No lunch.
