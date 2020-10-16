 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School menu.1019-23
View Comments

School menu.1019-23

{{featured_button_text}}
Pizza

Columbus Public Schools

Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich, baby carrots, vegetable of the day, fresh and canned fruit of the day.

Breakfast: French toast sticks, syrup, applesauce.

Tuesday: Sloppy Joe or pork fritter sandwich, broccoli florets, zesty black beans, fresh and canned fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Stuffed potato breakfast burrito, mixed fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Corn dog, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, fresh and canned fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, orange slices.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, roll, broccoli florets, corn, fresh and canned fruit of the day, carnival cookie.

Breakfast: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, sliced peaches.

Friday: Pizza, baby carrots, fresh vegetable of the day, fresh and canned fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits.

Scotus Central Catholic

Monday: Chicken chili crispito, mixed vegetables, fruit.

Tuesday: Goulash, broccoli, garlic bread, fruit.

Wednesday: Meat calzone, curly fries, fruit.

Thursday: Sloppy Joe, chips, baked beans, fruit.

Friday: Cheese French bread, tomato soup, fruit.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News