School menu.1019-23

Columbus Public Schools
Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Crispy chicken sandwich, baby carrots, vegetable of the day, fresh and canned fruit of the day.
Breakfast: French toast sticks, syrup, applesauce.
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe or pork fritter sandwich, broccoli florets, zesty black beans, fresh and canned fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Stuffed potato breakfast burrito, mixed fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Corn dog, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, fresh and canned fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, orange slices.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, roll, broccoli florets, corn, fresh and canned fruit of the day, carnival cookie.
Breakfast: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, sliced peaches.
Friday: Pizza, baby carrots, fresh vegetable of the day, fresh and canned fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits.
Scotus Central Catholic
Monday: Chicken chili crispito, mixed vegetables, fruit.
Tuesday: Goulash, broccoli, garlic bread, fruit.
Wednesday: Meat calzone, curly fries, fruit.
Thursday: Sloppy Joe, chips, baked beans, fruit.
Friday: Cheese French bread, tomato soup, fruit.
