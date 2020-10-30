School menu.1102-06

Columbus Public Schools
Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Mac 'n cheese, roll, baby carrots, green beans, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Cheese omelet, toast, applesauce.
Tuesday: Fresh baked combo sub, broccoli florets, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Cereal choices with goldfish grahams.
Wednesday: Beef taco in a bag, baby carrots, peas, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Monte Cristo sandwich, orange slices.
Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic breadstick, broccoli florets, refried beans, fruit of the day, sugar cookie.
Breakfast: Sausage breakfast pizza, sliced peaches.
Friday: Pizza, baby carrots, vegetable of the day, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits.
Scotus Central Catholic
Monday: Country baked pork steak, mashed potatoes, roll, fruit.
Tuesday: Meatball sub, broccoli, fruit.
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, rice, green beans, fruit.
Thursday: Nachos, refried beans, tri-potato, fruit.
Friday: Deli ham sandwich, chicken noodle soup, carrots, fruit.
