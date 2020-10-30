 Skip to main content
School menu.1102-06
Pizza

Columbus Public Schools

Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Mac 'n cheese, roll, baby carrots, green beans, fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Cheese omelet, toast, applesauce.

Tuesday: Fresh baked combo sub, broccoli florets, fruit of the day. 

Breakfast: Cereal choices with goldfish grahams.

Wednesday: Beef taco in a bag, baby carrots, peas, fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Monte Cristo sandwich, orange slices.

Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic breadstick, broccoli florets, refried beans, fruit of the day, sugar cookie.

Breakfast: Sausage breakfast pizza, sliced peaches.

Friday: Pizza, baby carrots, vegetable of the day, fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits.

Scotus Central Catholic

Monday: Country baked pork steak, mashed potatoes, roll, fruit.

Tuesday: Meatball sub, broccoli, fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, rice, green beans, fruit.

Thursday: Nachos, refried beans, tri-potato, fruit.

Friday: Deli ham sandwich, chicken noodle soup, carrots, fruit.

