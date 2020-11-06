School menu.1109-1113

Columbus Public Schools
Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Pizza pasta bake, garlic breadstick, fiesta corn salad, baby carrots, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Egg and cheese taco roll, sliced peaches.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken bites, garlic breadstick, broccoli florets, steamed carrots, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit sandwich, applesauce.
Wednesday: Italian melt, baby carrots, fresh vegetable of the day, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Chocolate iced Long John, pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Chicken ranch pasta, roll, broccoli florets, roasted ranch garbanzo beans, fruit of the day, cinnamon bun.
Breakfast: Waffles, syrup, sliced pears.
Friday: Taco burger, green beans, baby carrots, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, orange slices.
Scotus Central Catholic
Monday: Fiestada pizza, smile fries, fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday: No lunch.
Thursday: Chicken fajita, rice, mixed vegetable, fruit.
Friday: Ham, au gratin potatoes, carrots, roll, fruit.
