School menu.1109-1113
Columbus Public Schools

Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Pizza pasta bake, garlic breadstick, fiesta corn salad, baby carrots, fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Egg and cheese taco roll, sliced peaches.

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken bites, garlic breadstick, broccoli florets, steamed carrots, fruit of the day. 

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit sandwich, applesauce.

Wednesday: Italian melt, baby carrots, fresh vegetable of the day, fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Chocolate iced Long John, pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Chicken ranch pasta, roll, broccoli florets, roasted ranch garbanzo beans, fruit of the day, cinnamon bun.

Breakfast: Waffles, syrup, sliced pears.

Friday: Taco burger, green beans, baby carrots, fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, orange slices.

Scotus Central Catholic

Monday: Fiestada pizza, smile fries, fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun, green beans, fruit.

Wednesday: No lunch.

Thursday: Chicken fajita, rice, mixed vegetable, fruit.

Friday: Ham, au gratin potatoes, carrots, roll, fruit.

