 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School menu.1116-20
View Comments

School menu.1116-20

{{featured_button_text}}
Pizza

Columbus Public Schools

Menu is subject to change.

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Soft shell chicken tacos, black turtle beans, broccoli floret, fruit of the day. 

Breakfast: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, fruit cocktail.

Wednesday: Baked breaded steak fingers, roll, fresh baby carrots, mixed vegetables, fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, orange slices.

Thursday: Roasted turkey, roll, broccoli florets, mashed potatoes, gravy, fruit of the day, frosted pumpkin bar.

Breakfast: Very berry overnight oats, sliced peaches.

Friday: Pizza, green beans, baby carrots, fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits.

Scotus Central Catholic

Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, fruit.

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, tator tots, fruit.

Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll fruit.

Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich, chips, carrots, fruit.

Friday: Cheese quesadilla, green beans, fruit.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News