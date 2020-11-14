School menu.1116-20

Columbus Public Schools
Menu is subject to change.
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Soft shell chicken tacos, black turtle beans, broccoli floret, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Bacon and egg breakfast pizza, fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Baked breaded steak fingers, roll, fresh baby carrots, mixed vegetables, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy, orange slices.
Thursday: Roasted turkey, roll, broccoli florets, mashed potatoes, gravy, fruit of the day, frosted pumpkin bar.
Breakfast: Very berry overnight oats, sliced peaches.
Friday: Pizza, green beans, baby carrots, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits.
Scotus Central Catholic
Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, fruit.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, tator tots, fruit.
Wednesday: Turkey, mashed potatoes, broccoli, roll fruit.
Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich, chips, carrots, fruit.
Friday: Cheese quesadilla, green beans, fruit.
