School menu.1123-27

Columbus Public Schools
Menu is subject to change.
Monday: Ham and cheese sub, baby carrots, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Cereal choice with goldfish grahams, juice choice.
Tuesday: Combo sub, broccoli florets, fruit of the day.
Breakfast: Cereal choice with goldfish grahams, juice choice.
Wednesday-Friday: No school.
Scotus Central Catholic
Monday: Hot dog, baked beans, tri-potato, fruit.
Tuesday: Hamburger, chips, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday-Friday: No school.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!