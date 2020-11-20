 Skip to main content
School menu.1123-27
Pizza

Columbus Public Schools

Menu is subject to change.

Monday: Ham and cheese sub, baby carrots, fruit of the day.

Breakfast: Cereal choice with goldfish grahams, juice choice.

Tuesday: Combo sub, broccoli florets, fruit of the day.  

Breakfast: Cereal choice with goldfish grahams, juice choice.

Wednesday-Friday: No school.

Scotus Central Catholic

Monday: Hot dog, baked beans, tri-potato, fruit.

Tuesday: Hamburger, chips, green beans, fruit.

Wednesday-Friday: No school.

