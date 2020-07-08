Senior menu

Week of July 13-17
Columbus Community Center
3111 19th St.
Columbus
We are now doing Home Delivered Meals ONLY! Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.
Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, baked apples.
Tuesday: Taco potato boat (potato, meat, lettuce, cheese), muffin, fruit cocktail.
Wednesday: Meat loaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, roll, peaches.
Thursday: Parmesan chicken breast with marinara, scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, garlic bread, oranges.
Friday: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce squares, cookie.
