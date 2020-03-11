Senior menu
View Comments
Senior menu

Senior menu

{{featured_button_text}}

Week of March 16-20

Columbus Community Center

3111 19th St.

Columbus

402-563-4444

Monday: Hamburger on bun, potato salad, three-bean salad, pears, cookie.

Tuesday: Cabbage rolls, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll, applesauce squares.

Wednesday: Pork and gravy over mashed potatoes, carrots, roll, tropical fruit.

Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, roll, oranges.

Friday: Tuna salad on croissant, potato soup, pickled beets, pineapple, cookie.

ACTIVITIES

Monday: 9 and 10 a.m. FROGs; Card Queens; Baker's Dozen; 6 Pack Cards; Noon, lunch.

Tuesday: 9 and 10 a.m. FROGs; 10 a.m. Johnny Johnson; 11 a.m. Blood Pressure Clinic; Noon, lunch; 1 p.m. Care Giver's Support Group; WP Cards.

Wednesday: Pie Day; 8:30 TOPS #275; Noon, lunch; Fat Quarter's Evening Guild.

Thursday: 9 a.m. TOPS #529; 9 and 10 a.m. FROGs; Noon, lunch; Bridge.

Friday: Breakfast pastries; 10 a.m. Bible Study; Jolly Pitchers; 10-11 a.m. Games; Noon, lunch.

Colfax County Senior Citizens Center

124 E. 12th St.

Schuyler

402-352-5009

Milk, coffee, water and iced tea offered with all meals.

Monday: BBQ chicken, oven baked potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruit dessert.

Tuesday: Corned beef with cabbage, baked potatoes, emerald pears.

Wednesday: Baked ham roast, mashed potatoes, zucchini parmesan, peach slices.

Thursday: Tomato rice soup with crackers, ham sandwich, marinated black bean salad, fruit cocktail.

Friday: Parmesan baked fish, macaroni and cheese, green beans, pineapple tidbits.

ACTIVITIES

Monday: 7:30 a.m. WinnaVegas bus departs; 2 p.m. Dominoes; 4 p.m. Bridge; 4 p.m. Pitch.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. Canasta; Noon, St. Patrick's Day lunch; 1 p.m. Bingo.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. Bridge; 9:30 a.m. Bingo; 12;30 p.m. Canasta; 12:30 p.m. Manipulation.

Thursday: Noon, Meals and Meditation; 12:30 p.m. Double Pinochle; 1 p.m. Cottonwood Place Bingo.

Friday: 1 p.m. Bingo.

Butler County Senior Services

592 D St.

David City

Meals must be reserved the day before or by 9 a.m. the day of. All meals served with bread, milk, coffee or tea.

Monday: Cornflake chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, succotash, fruit salad.

Tuesday: Corned beef, baby carrots and potatoes, cabbage, lime Jell-O with pears, salad bar. 

Wednesday: Smothered pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, pudding.

Thursday: Cheeseburger casserole with mixed vegetables, parsley potatoes, applesauce, salad bar.

Friday: Baked fish, garden rice, Italian vegetables, peach crisp.

ACTIVITIES

Monday: 10 a.m. Cards.

Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. Cards and Tai Chi; Van to Omaha; 12:30 p.m. Bingo; 1:30 p.m. Tai Chi; 6:30 p.m. Pitch.

Wednesday: Advisory Board Meeting; 9:30 a.m. Exercise and Cards.

Thursday: 9:30 a.m. Cards and Tai Chi; Van to Columbus; 12:30 p.m. david place Entertainment; 1:30 p.m. Tai Chi.

Friday: 10 a.m. Cards.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News