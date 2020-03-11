Senior menu

Week of March 16-20
Columbus Community Center
3111 19th St.
Columbus
402-563-4444
Monday: Hamburger on bun, potato salad, three-bean salad, pears, cookie.
Tuesday: Cabbage rolls, au gratin potatoes, green beans, roll, applesauce squares.
Wednesday: Pork and gravy over mashed potatoes, carrots, roll, tropical fruit.
Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, roll, oranges.
Friday: Tuna salad on croissant, potato soup, pickled beets, pineapple, cookie.
ACTIVITIES
Monday: 9 and 10 a.m. FROGs; Card Queens; Baker's Dozen; 6 Pack Cards; Noon, lunch.
Tuesday: 9 and 10 a.m. FROGs; 10 a.m. Johnny Johnson; 11 a.m. Blood Pressure Clinic; Noon, lunch; 1 p.m. Care Giver's Support Group; WP Cards.
Wednesday: Pie Day; 8:30 TOPS #275; Noon, lunch; Fat Quarter's Evening Guild.
Thursday: 9 a.m. TOPS #529; 9 and 10 a.m. FROGs; Noon, lunch; Bridge.
Friday: Breakfast pastries; 10 a.m. Bible Study; Jolly Pitchers; 10-11 a.m. Games; Noon, lunch.
Colfax County Senior Citizens Center
124 E. 12th St.
Schuyler
402-352-5009
Milk, coffee, water and iced tea offered with all meals.
Monday: BBQ chicken, oven baked potatoes, California blend vegetables, fruit dessert.
Tuesday: Corned beef with cabbage, baked potatoes, emerald pears.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday: Baked ham roast, mashed potatoes, zucchini parmesan, peach slices.
Thursday: Tomato rice soup with crackers, ham sandwich, marinated black bean salad, fruit cocktail.
Friday: Parmesan baked fish, macaroni and cheese, green beans, pineapple tidbits.
ACTIVITIES
Monday: 7:30 a.m. WinnaVegas bus departs; 2 p.m. Dominoes; 4 p.m. Bridge; 4 p.m. Pitch.
Tuesday: 9 a.m. Canasta; Noon, St. Patrick's Day lunch; 1 p.m. Bingo.
Wednesday: 9 a.m. Bridge; 9:30 a.m. Bingo; 12;30 p.m. Canasta; 12:30 p.m. Manipulation.
Thursday: Noon, Meals and Meditation; 12:30 p.m. Double Pinochle; 1 p.m. Cottonwood Place Bingo.
Friday: 1 p.m. Bingo.
Butler County Senior Services
592 D St.
David City
Meals must be reserved the day before or by 9 a.m. the day of. All meals served with bread, milk, coffee or tea.
Monday: Cornflake chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, succotash, fruit salad.
Tuesday: Corned beef, baby carrots and potatoes, cabbage, lime Jell-O with pears, salad bar.
Wednesday: Smothered pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, pudding.
Thursday: Cheeseburger casserole with mixed vegetables, parsley potatoes, applesauce, salad bar.
Friday: Baked fish, garden rice, Italian vegetables, peach crisp.
ACTIVITIES
Monday: 10 a.m. Cards.
Tuesday: 9:30 a.m. Cards and Tai Chi; Van to Omaha; 12:30 p.m. Bingo; 1:30 p.m. Tai Chi; 6:30 p.m. Pitch.
Wednesday: Advisory Board Meeting; 9:30 a.m. Exercise and Cards.
Thursday: 9:30 a.m. Cards and Tai Chi; Van to Columbus; 12:30 p.m. david place Entertainment; 1:30 p.m. Tai Chi.
Friday: 10 a.m. Cards.