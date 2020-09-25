Senior menu

Week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2
Columbus Community Center
3111 19th St.
Columbus
We are now doing home delivered meals and curbside pickup. Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.
Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.
Monday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussels sprouts, roll, applesauce.
Tuesday: Hamburger on bun, baked beans, pasta salad, mixed fruit,, cookie.
Wednesday: Goulash, lettuce salad, corn, garlic bread, ambrosia.
Thursday: BBQ riblet, scalloped potatoes, peas, roll, pineapple.
Friday: Chili, coleslaw, applesauce, cinnamon roll.
