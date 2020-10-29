Senior menu

Week of Nov. 2-6
Columbus Community Center
3111 19th St.
Columbus
We are now doing home delivered meals and curbside pickup. Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.
Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.
Monday: Steak and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, pears.
Tuesday: Bacon cheeseburger, tri-taters, green beans, mixed fruit, cookie.
Wednesday: Lasagna, corn, lettuce salad, garlic bread, oranges.
Thursday: Ham salad on croissant, potato soup, three-bean salad, tropical fruit, cookie.
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, cauliflower, roll, peaches.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!