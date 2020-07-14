Senior menu

Week of July 20-24
Columbus Community Center
3111 19th St.
Columbus
We are now doing Home Delivered Meals ONLY! Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.
Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California blend vegetables, roll, pineapple.
Tuesday: Sloppy Joe, potato salad, cucumbers and onion salad, tropical fruit, cookie.
Wednesday: Beef tips and gravy, mashed potatoes, peas, roll, oranges.
Thursday: Swiss steak, baked potato, cauliflower, roll, pears.
Friday: Steak and mushrooms, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, applesauce.
