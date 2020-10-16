 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior menu
View Comments
Senior menu

Senior menu

{{featured_button_text}}

Week of Oct. 19-23

Columbus Community Center

3111 19th St.

Columbus

We are now doing home delivered meals and curbside pickup. Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.

Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.

Monday: Stuffed peppers, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, roll, pineapple.

Tuesday: Beef tips and gravy, mashed potatoes, wax beans, roll, applesauce.

Wednesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, cauliflower, roll, pears.

Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, baked apples.

Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts, roll, oranges.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News