Senior menu

Week of Oct. 19-23
Columbus Community Center
3111 19th St.
Columbus
We are now doing home delivered meals and curbside pickup. Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.
Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.
Monday: Stuffed peppers, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, roll, pineapple.
Tuesday: Beef tips and gravy, mashed potatoes, wax beans, roll, applesauce.
Wednesday: Swiss steak, baked potato, cauliflower, roll, pears.
Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, baked apples.
Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts, roll, oranges.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!