Senior menu

Week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Columbus Community Center

3111 19th St.

Columbus

We are now doing Home Delivered Meals ONLY! Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.

Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.

Monday: Hamburger on bun, tri-taters, broccoli, apricots, cookie.

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, roll, peaches.

Wednesday: Fish filet, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, roll, strawberries and bananas.

Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, baked apples.

Friday: Glazed ham loaf, sweet potatoes, broccoli, roll, pineapple.

 

