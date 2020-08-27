Senior menu

Week of Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Columbus Community Center
3111 19th St.
Columbus
We are now doing Home Delivered Meals ONLY! Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.
Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.
Monday: Hamburger on bun, tri-taters, broccoli, apricots, cookie.
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, roll, peaches.
Wednesday: Fish filet, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, roll, strawberries and bananas.
Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, baked apples.
Friday: Glazed ham loaf, sweet potatoes, broccoli, roll, pineapple.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!