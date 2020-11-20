Senior menu

Week of Nov. 23-27
Columbus Community Center
3111 19th St.
Columbus
We are now doing home delivered meals and curbside pickup. Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.
Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.
Monday: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, roll, baked apples.
Tuesday: BBQ pork sandwich, tri-taters, baked beans, apricots, cookie.
Wednesday: Chili, coleslaw, oranges, cinnamon roll.
Thursday-Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!