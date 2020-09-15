Senior menu

Week of Sept. 21-25
Columbus Community Center
3111 19th St.
Columbus
We are now doing home delivered meals and curbside pickup. Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.
Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.
Monday: Stuffed peppers, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, roll, pineapple.
Tuesday: Parmesan chicken breast with marinara, scalloped potatoes, wax beans, roll, pears.
Wednesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, tropical fruit.
Thursday: Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, roll, oranges.
Friday: Taco potato boat (meat, lettuce, cheese), muffin, peaches.
