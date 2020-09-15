Senior menu

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Week of Sept. 21-25

Columbus Community Center

We are now doing home delivered meals and curbside pickup. Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.

Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.