Senior menu

  Updated
Week of May 4-8

Columbus Community Center

3111 19th St.

Columbus

We are now doing Home Delivered Meals ONLY! Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.

Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.

Monday: Sloppy Joe, tri-taters, baked beans, strawberries and bananas.

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, oranges.

Wednesday: Glazed ham loaf, sweet potatoes, green beans, roll, pears.

Thursday: BBQ riblet, au gratin potatoes, cauliflower, roll, pineapple.

Friday: Steak and mushrooms, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll, mixed fruit.

 

