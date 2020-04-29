Senior menu

Week of May 4-8
Columbus Community Center
3111 19th St.
Columbus
We are now doing Home Delivered Meals ONLY! Call 402-563-4444 before 8:30 a.m. to get on a delivery route.
Procedures are in place to ensure your safety as well as the safety of the person delivering your meals.
Monday: Sloppy Joe, tri-taters, baked beans, strawberries and bananas.
Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, roll, oranges.
Wednesday: Glazed ham loaf, sweet potatoes, green beans, roll, pears.
Thursday: BBQ riblet, au gratin potatoes, cauliflower, roll, pineapple.
Friday: Steak and mushrooms, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll, mixed fruit.
