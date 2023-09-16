Platte County

Tremel Properties LLC to Sells, Scott, Sgl—Lot 1 In Block 10, Becher Place Add of Columbus $158,000.00

City of Columbus to Great Plains State Bank—Lot 3, 4 In Block 59, Original of Columbus $142,600.00

Bailey, Dana L. & Nancy A., H&W, to Walters, Robert O. & Kristi J., H&W—Lot 16 Estates at Lake Oconee Second Sd (The) of Columbus $150,000.00

Bloebaum, Anthony J. & Jana K., H&W, to Birkel, Timothy A. And Jnel K., H&W—Lot 21 Country Club Shores 3rd Sd of Columbus $65,000.00

Breitkreutz, Bruce D., Sgl, Breitkreutz, Jeanne F. & Vance, Donald, W&H, Breitkreutz, Craig A. & Janet E., H&W, to Ark Consolidated LLC—14-17-01E PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $334,000.00

Harding, Thomas & Brenda, H&W, to Baumgart, Shane M. & Amy B., H&W—Pt Outlot A In Out Lots to Cornlea $10,000.00

Went, Terry L. & Linda M., to Goering, Tara L., Went, Amanda M., Stewart, Lindsay M., Went, Trevor L.,—The South 70 Feet of Lot 1 and the North 30 Feet of Lot 3 In Block B, Air Vista Add Formerly Air Vista Sd of Columbus

(Tax Exempt)

Wielgus, Jill J. & Anthony, W&H, to Wiese, Derek A.—Lot 4 In Block 268, Original of Columbus $245,000.00

T HAENF LLC to Hannemann, Aaron & Hannemann, Kaela

North 58 Feet of Lot 4 In Block 128, Original of Columbus $214,000.00

Schultz Farms and Ranches Inc to Day, Brandon J.—01-16-02W PT NW 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $134,000.00

Kruger, Robert L., Jr. & Von Ruden Kruger, Joan R., H&W, to Fischer, Eric A. & Lauren M., H&W—Pt Lot 4, 5 In Block B, Wm Smith Add of Columbus $276,000.00

Kurtenbach, Kenneth W. & Debra C., H&W, to Beller, Duane F. & Shanda R., H&W—20-20-03W Tr 133.32 Ft X 106.00 Ft in SE1/4 NE 1/4 NW 1/4 $4,000.00

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus NE Inc to Corona, Dayami M.—Lot 3 In Block A, New Hope 2nd Subdivision of Columbus $235,000.00

M & M Hanson Properties LLC to Peterson, Jamie L.—South 1/2 of Lot 5 Sunside Subdivision of Columbus $325,000.00

Butler County

Stewart, William B. & Stewart, Lacey B., MC, to Davison, Jared L., Sgl—19-13-04 (2 Tracts) PT SE 1/4; Section 19, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $410,000.00

Kozisek, Pamela M., Sgl, to Jones, Hannah J.—06-16-01 Lot 3, Gans Lake Subdivision & Accretion to Government Lots 3 & 4; Pt N 1/2, Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $74,000.00

Bredahl, Maxine R., Sgl, to Aerts, Sharon, Co-Trustee, Olson, Dawn M., Co-Trustee, Bredahl, Carl, Co-Trustee, Bredahl, Maxine R. Trust U/A—06-16-01 Lot 24, Riverview Lake Subdivision & The Accretion to The Platte River, Pt O\of Gov Lot 4 & Accretion Thereto & Part of The West 64 Feet of Gov Lot 3 & Accretion Thereto; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Colfax County

Kaspar, Christopher G. & Kaspar, Kim, H&W, to Lopez-Guzman, Jaquelin E.—Block Pt 12, Welchs Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Kaspar, Randall T. & Kaspar, Anita, H&W, to Lopez-Guzman, Jaquelin E.,—Block Pt 12, Welchs Add of Schuyler $202,000.00

Rees, Pamela K., Sgl, to Andrade, Cristian A.—Lot 17, 18, 19, 20 In Block 47, Clarkson 4th Add of Schuyler $150,000.00

Rees, Heidi J., Sgl, to Rees, Pamela K.—Lot 17, 18, 19, 20 In Block 47, Clarkson 4th Add of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Pacheco, Jamie & Carcamo, Mabel O., to Carcamo, Mabel O. Lot 7 And Pt Lot 4 In Block 16, Clarkson and Dorsey Sub of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Hoessel, Mark Todd & Hoessel, Josefine O., H&W, to Folken, Charles L. & Folken, Susan K., H&W—18-20-02 PT SE 1/4 SE 1/4 $200,000.00

Polk County

Kendall R Perry & Tammy A Perry, H&W, to Jessie R Perry & Keri L Perry, H&W—All that pt of Tax Lot “A” located in the SW1/4 of Sec 30, Township 14 N, Range 1 W of the 6th P.M. of Polk Co, Nebraska Nebraska $100,000.00

Trancito Rivera & Maricela Rivera, H&W, to Nathan Tworek Lt 10, Blk 1, Matter’s Addn to Shelby, Polk Co, Nebraska $112,000.00

Equity Tr Co, Custodian FBO Troy L. Boyer, to Angela Beckman—Lt 1 & the N 15 ft of Lt 2 & the E 22 1/2 ft of Lt 8 &7 the N 15 ft of the E 22 1/2 ft of Lt 7, Blk S, Original Town of Osceola, Polk Co, Nebraska $177,000.00

City of Osceola, to Justin Sunday & Stephanie Sunday, H&W Lot Two (2) and the East Holt (E 1/2) of Lot Three (3), Block Eleven (11), Smith’s Fifth Addition to the City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Brian D Klein & Chelsey L Kein, fka Chelsey L Koehn, H&W, to Spencer L Samuelson & Alyssa N Samuelson, H&W

A tract of land comprising a part of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) of Section Twenty-five (25), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., Polk County, Nebraska $510,000.00

Ronald H Mindrup & Carlene Mindrup, H&W, to Stacy L Hollendieck & Todd M Ewald—Lot 17, Final Plat, Clear Creek West Subdivision located in the SW1/4 of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 1 West of the 6th P.M., in Polk County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Lisa Otto & Neil Otto, W&H, to Myra Pinney—Undivided

One-half (1/2) interest in and to: South Twenty (20) feet of East Half (E ‘A) and South Thirty (30) feet of West Half (W

of Lot Nine (9) and all of Lot Ten (10), Block Four (4) Matters Addition to Shelby Polk County, Nebraska $59,000.00

Michelle L Bittner, Sgl, to Jared T Ackerman—An Undivided Twenty-five percent (25%) interest in and to: East Sixty feet (60’) of Lot Twelve (12), Block Three (3), Morrill’s Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $24,000.00

Edward M Boden, Sgl, to Lenard Schaefer—All my right, title and interest in and to the South 25’ of Lot Three (3), and all of Lot Four (4), Block One (1), Underwood’s Subdivision, City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $120,000.00

Jana R Berggren & Greg Berggren, W&H, to Lenard Schaefer All my right, title and interest in and to: The South 25’ of Lot Three (3), and all of Lot Four (4), Block One (1),

Underwood’s Subdivision, City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $120,000.00

Joyce A Micek, Sgl, to Grant Micek—Lot Two (2), Block Two (2), Wagner’s Subdivision Resurvey in the Village of

Shelby, Polk County, Nebraska $150,000.00

Boone County

Matthew W Paulsen, sgl to Joel R & Danielle L Schalk, H&W, as joint tenants & not as tenants in common – Lts 23 & 24, Blk 28, 1st Addn, Village of Cedar Rapids $60,000.00

Randy & Lori Merten, H&W to Jason Gerald & Tamra Jo Wiese, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 5 & Part of Lt 6, Blk 9, Clark, Connelly & Stout’s Addn, City of Albion $383,000.00

Michael W Schriver, sgl to Craig Raymond & Angela Marie Prothman, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of the SW1/4 Sec 26-20-6W $432,000.00

Herman D Gragert, Jr & Lynn J Gragert, H&W, as joint tenants in common to Herman D Gragert, Jr & Lynn J Gragert, the trustees of the Herman D Gragert, Jr & Lynn J Gragert Revocable Trust – Lts 1, 2, 7 & 8, Blk 8, St Edward Land & Emigration Co’s 4th Addn, City of St Edward (Tax Exempt)

Dorothy J Atwood, sgl to Atwood Farms LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability co – Subject to a retained life estate for Dorothy J Atwood in the house & one acre curtilage upon which the house sits – NW1/4 Sec 17 & NE1/4 & N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 18, All in 20-6W (Tax Exempt)

Niewohner Farms, a Nebraska General Parntership to Randy & Lori Merten, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Lt 3, Blk 2, Anderson 2nd Addn, City of Albion $45,000.00

Chris J & Lynzee M Nelson, H&W to Dylan & Paige Wieser, H&W, as joint tenants with right of survivorship & not as tenants in common – Part of Lt 3 & All of Lt 4, Blk 4, Clark, Connelly & Stout’s Addn, City of Albion $235,0000.00

Albion Livestock Market, Inc, a corportation to Albion Livestock Market, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability co – Part of the NW1/4 NW1/4 Sec 22-20-6W $400,000.00

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services