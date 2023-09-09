Platte County

Hull, Mary, Sgl, to Daniel, Ryan & Tami, H&W - Lot 13 Hillside Estates Sd of Columbus $335,000.00

Birkel, Michael A., Sgl, & School, Nancy L., Sgl, to Swope, Mark L. & Sandra J., Trustees, Swope, Mark & Sandra Trust Lot 11 In Block I, North Park Second Add of Columbus $250,000.00

Hinze, Brian E. & Jan R., H&W, to Figueroa, Dany Contreras, Sgl - Lot 22 In Block E, Osborn Westlawn Sixth Add of Columbus $270,000.00

Chappell, Mark, Sgl, to C & P Rentals LLC - Lot 1 Fritz Sd of Columbus, 15-17-01E PT SW 1/4 SW 1/4 $155,000.00

Kallweit, Marcy M., Sgl, to Perry, Kendall R. & Tammy A., H&W - 15-17-03W A Tract in Government Lot 5 in PT SE 1/4 NE 1/4 & PT NE 1/4 SW 1/4 & PT N 1/2 SE 1/4 $104,000.00

Walton, Robert S. & Barbara J., H&W, to Escobar, Arturo Delgado & Romero, Angelina Cortez - W 1/2 of Lots 1 & 2 In Block 67, Original of Columbus $100,000.00

Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp. to Nzoma, Yvonne Bayounguissa Madi Nee & Madi, Edmond Pierre Bayounguissa, W&H - Lot 1 In Block E, North Gate Third Sd of Columbus Except the South 2 Feet Thereof $276,000.00

Allers, Brittany M., Sgl, to Wieser, Lora J. - West 1/2 of Lot 3 In Block D, Farm View Addition of Columbus $344,000.00

McPhillips, Charles A. & Catherine Colette, H&W, to Pfeifer, Trevor, Sgl - Lot 1 In Block 5, Robisons 2nd Add of Humphrey $161,000.00

Loup River Public Power District, to Granville Custom Homes Inc - Lot 1 Energy Triangle Third Subdivision of Columbus (Tax Exempt)

Butler County

Stanley, Georgia, Sgl, to Osborn, Douglas M. & Osborn, Jeanne, MC - Lot 12 & S 1/2 of Lot 9, Block 4; East David City Addition to David City $60,000.00

Gossman, Gary D. & Gossman, Cheryl L., H&W, to Barcel, Barton J. & Barcel, Paula J., H&W - Lot 7, Block A; Bells 3rd Addition to Bellwood $169,000.00

Colfax County

Interim Holdings LLC to Church of God Seventh Day Schuyler NE Inc - Lot 2 Pinnacle Sub of Schuyler $260,000.00

Vanek, Laura J., Sgl, to Lopez Ruiz, Erika, Sgl, & Lopez Ruiz, Zaira, Sgl - Block Pt 116, Clarkson 3rd Add of Schuyler $250,000.00

Nance County

Ingrid Boardman, Sgl, by POA (Janet Laster) to Stacey L. Ziemba - Lot 1 In Block 3, Fullers Addition of Fullerton $78,000.00

Westring Trucking, LLC to JSTA Properties, LLC - Lot 1, 2 In Block 12, Willards 1st Addition of Genoa (DNS)

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to Michael J. Zelanzy, Sgl

Lot 4 In Blk 1, Willards 1st Addition of Genoa $137,000.00

Diana K. Klassen, Sgl, to Tyler J. Fix - Lot 7 In Block 7, Original of Genoa $212,000.00

Tondi K. Reinhart, Sgl, to Daniel R. Reinhart - 05-15-05 SW 1/4 $185,000.00

Patricia Ann Ahlers, Sgl, & Wayne Ahlers, Sgl, to Robert J. Malander, Co-Trustee, & Susan M. Malander, Co-Trustee, Robert J. Malander Trust - 12-17-07 PT S 1/2 SE 1/4 $450,000.00

Michael J. Zelazny, Sgl, to Nance County School District

63-0030-000 - South 1/2 of Lot 4 In Block 15, Willards 2nd Addition of Genoa (Tax Exempt)

Shelby K. Thomas, Sgl, & Dale O. Thomas, Sgl, to Matthew J. Milby & Callie L. Milby, H&W - Lot 1, 2, 3 and the East 32.5 Feet of Lot 4 Robert Swans Sub-Division of Fullerton $298,000.00

Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services