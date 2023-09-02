Platte CountyRobinson, Kenneth E. & Hanne, H&W, to Robinson, Kenneth E. & Hanne, H&W, Robinson, Thomas R., Sgl—PT Lot 27 In Block O, Wagner Lakes Sd of Columbus, 25-17-01W PT SW 1/4 NW 1/4 With 20 Feet Lake Use Easement & Property Is Adjacent to Lot 27, Blk 0 Wagner Lakes Sd (Tax Exempt)

Lohmeier, Christopher J. & Vallecillo, Andrea N. Lohmeier, H&W, to Cuevas, Alexi G., MP—North 78 Feet of Lot 1 In Block 146, Original of Columbus $182,000.00

Sandoval, Sandro & Sarah, H&W, to Mlnarik, Justin & Wallin, Sydney, H&W—Lot 4 In Block C, North Gate First Add of Columbus $315,000.00

Stastny, Alice Laree, Sgl, to Gonzalez, Joana E.,—Lot 8 In Block B, Westgate First Sd of Columbus $300,000.00

Flash, Ashley N., Sgl, to Ceder, Eric L.,—Lot 6 In Block A, Park Place 8th Addition of Columbus $168,000.00

Workman, Janet L., Sgl, to Long, Jaclyn—Lot 8 In Block 1, Chambers Add of Columbus $188,000.00

Ciecior, Norbert J. & Loretta F., H&W, to Clement, Douglas, Sgl,—Tract 100.00 Feet X 74.17 Feet in Block 16, Prairie Vista Add of Columbus $295,000.00

Lovci, Kelly & Chris, Blaser, Michael & Joanne, Blaser, Scott & Lois, to Pinnacle Bank, Trustee, Blaser, Gordon L. Trust Lot 8 In Block 184, Original of Columbus (DNS)

Hart, Julie Beth, to The Home Heroes LLC—Tr 125.00 Feet X 80 Feet in Lot 1 Southeast Add of Columbus (DNS)

Rowten Group LLC, to Romero, Maria Isabel Orellana & Pereira, Sandra Carolina—Lot 1 In Block E, East Park Add of Columbus $230,000.00

Butler County

CJI, LLC to Bayside Development, LLC—19-13-04 PT W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 19, Township 13 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $597,000.00

CJI, LLC to Bayside Development, LLC—11-14-04 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 11, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $618,000.00

Adamy, Daniel F., Sgl, to Styskal, Sarah M. & Styskal, Scott D., MC—Lot 2, Block 6; Mile’s 3rd Addition to David City $135,000.00

Sherman, Rolland L. & Sherman, Margaret E., MC, to Nickolite, Terry & Nickolite, Laura, MC—08-14-01 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4, Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $7,500.00

Rerucha, Lyne A. & Rerucha, Steven J., W&H, to Rerucha, Lyne A. & Rerucha, Steven J., W&H—28-16-01 PT E 1/2 NW 1/4 & PT W 1/2 NE 1/4, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Henggeler, Justin M. & Henggeler, Jessica M., H&W, Henggeler, Adam & Henggeler, Stephanie, H&W, to Henggeler Hideaways LLC—06-16-01 Lot 33, Gans Lake Subdivision of Government Lot 3 & Accretion to Government Lots 3 & 4; Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $169,515.00

Ag Processing Inc. to City of David City—12-15-02 PT SE 1/4 Section 12, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 13-15-02 PT NE 1/4, Section 13, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)

Marroquin, Santos & Ortega Perez, Maria A., MC, to Behrens, Kevin & Behrens, Carmen, MC—Lots 3 & 6, Block 11; Original Town of David City $200,000.00

Behrens, Carmen & Behrens, Kevin, MC, to Papa, Joshua & Papa, Sarah, MC—18-16-04 PT NW 1/4; Section 18, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $240,000.00

McDonald, Hope, fka Hope Hromas Fka Hope Saltzman & McDonald, Jeffery, W&H, to Welniak, Janene & Welniak, Richard, W&H—20-13-03 The East 53 Acres of the SW 1/4; Section 20, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska $123,666.67

Andrichak, Mark M. & Desrosiers, Audrey, to Ulysses Rural Fire Department—Lots 1, 2 & 3, Block 2; Original Town of Ulysses $3,500.00

Colfax County

Village of Leigh to Fuhr, Calvin H. & Fuhr, Susan L., H&W Lot 1 Leigh Acres Sub of Leigh (Tax Exempt)

La Familiar Investment LLC to Gutierrez, Toribio—Lot 13, 14, 15 In Block 29, Orig Town of Schuyler $100,000.00

Kolb, Kristie L., Sgl, to Ternus, Taylor P.—26-18-02 PT SE 1/4 SW 1/4 $83,000.00

Brester, Kevin R. & Brester, Christine A., H&W, to Sindelar Land & Cattle Co LLC—Lot 1 And Pt Lot 2 CBK Sub of Howells $175,000.00

Good, Trevor, Sgl, to Good, Terry & Good, Janet, H&W—Lot 21 In Block 8, Railroad Add of Leigh $32,000.00

Ramirez Martinez, William & Ramirez, Elsy, H&W, to Carrera Martinoz, Angel—Lot 11 Kubik Block of Clarkson $110,000.00

Knutson, Vanessa C., Sgl, to Elkhorn Valley Community Development Corp, Neighborworks Northeast Nebraska—Lot 4 In Block 19, Orig Town of Clarkson $128,000.00

Kluck, Roger & Kluck, Genelle, H&W, to Kluck, Craig & Kluck, Quinn—13-17-02 E1/2 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 $25,000.00

Schuyler Community Dev. Agency of Schuyler to Labenz Enterprises LLC—Lot 1 Water Tower Sub Replat 1 of Schuyler (Tax Exempt)

Polk County

Francis A. Stufft and Haroldene G. Stufft, H&W, to Lewellen C. Nielsen & Carolyn D. Nielsen, Trustees, The Lewellen C. Nielsen Living Trust—A parcel of land in the East Half of the Northeast Quarter (E1/2NE1/4) of Section Twelve (12), Township Thirteen (13) North, Range Three (3) West of the 6th P.M., Block 2, Headstrom’s Addition to the City of Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $42,000.00

Timothy Beckman, Sgl, to Staci Michel, Melinda Rosenquist and Amanda Burcham—Lot Three (3) and West Half (W1/2) of Lot Four (4) Block Eleven (11) Buckley’s Addition to Stromsburg, Polk County, Nebraska $110,000.00

Osceola Town Square LLC, to Kuchar Investments LLC—Lot Eight (8), Block Six (6), Original Town of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $60,000.00

Halmar Inc., to Maria I. Lemus—Legal: Lot Three (3), Block Twelve (12), Smith’s Fifth Addition to the City of Osceola, Polk County, Nebraska $25,000.00

