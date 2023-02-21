Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
February 18
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
5:46 a.m., lift assist; E 25th St. and E Country Villard
8:18 a.m., medical emergency; 22nd St and 39th Ave.
11:56 a.m., medical emergency; E 23rd St and Turnaround
12:34 p.m., medical emergency; 18th St and 31st Ave.
6:11 p.m., diabetic; 29th Ave. and 15th St.
February 19
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
3:19 a.m., sick; 10th St and 19th Ave.
9:35 a.m., fall; 53rd Ave. and 23rd St.
4:59 p.m., fall; 40th Ave. and 27th St.
7:31 p.m., sick; E 29th Ave. and E 8th St.
7:38 p.m., sick; 19th St. and 40th Ave.
8:02 p.m., lift assist; 44th Ave. and 23rd St.