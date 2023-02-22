Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
February 20
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
1:35 a.m., 28th St and 24th Ave, medical emergency
7:12 a.m., 30th St and Fairlane Ave, medical emergency
10:46 a.m., E 25th St and E Country Villard, lift assist
5:01 p.m., 17th Ave and 30th St, medical emergency
