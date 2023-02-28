Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
February 24
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
10:03 a.m., South Rd and Service Rd; fall
10:56 a.m., 6th St and 12th Ave; lift assist
9:14 p.m., 20th St and 10th Ave; fall
10:36 p.m., 38th St and 45th Ave; fall
February 25
Fire Calls
11:16 a.m., 1st St and 14th Ave; fire electrical
Rescue Calls
People are also reading…
3:30 a.m., 53rd Ave and 34th St; sick
11:08 a.m., Sunrise Pl and 45th Ave; seizure
February 26
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
7:12 p.m., 13th Ave and 7th St; medical emergency
8:52 p.m., Camino Real and NE Calle Colombo; fall
9:49 p.m., Linden Drive and 37th St; sick
11:09 p.m., 40th Ave and 27th St; fall