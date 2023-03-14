Columbus Fire Department Activity LogMarch 10Fire Calls1:08 a.m., 13th St and 40th Ave
12:48 p.m., 26th Ave and 19th St
Rescue Calls12:17 a.m., 19th St and Mason Rd
March 11Fire Calls7:38 p.m., 33rd St and 31st Ave
Rescue Calls11:43 a.m., 25th St and 39th Ave
12:16 a.m., Adamy St and 20th St
1:53 p.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
1:57 p.m., 29th Ave and 32nd St
8:27 p.m., 23rd St and Intersection
8:32 p.m., North Rd and Service Rd
8:53 p.m., S 6th Ave and 1st St
March 12Fire CallsNo fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls10:17 a.m., 44th Ave and 23rd St
3:49 p.m., 23rd St and Intersection