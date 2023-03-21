Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
March 17Fire CallsNo fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls8:55 a.m., 319 St and 220th Ave
10:39 a.m., 25th St and 35th Ave
11:26 a.m., E 23rd St and Intersection
3:35 p.m., 13th St and 37th Ave
March 18Fire Calls11:56 p.m., 8th St and 19th Ave
Rescue Calls3:04 p.m., E Parkway and 21st St
8:21 p.m., E Parkway and 21st St
March 19Fire CallsNo fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls9:30 a.m., E Parkway and 21st St
10:24 a.m., 23rd St and Pershing Rd
10:57 a.m., E 22nd St and E 3rd Ave
11:29 a.m., 8th St and 13th Ave
11:36 a.m., N Shore Pl and 53rd St
1:54 p.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
5:24 p.m., 30th St and 25th Ave