Public Record - March 22 Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Columbus Fire Department Activity LogMarch 20Fire Calls2:56 a.m., 60th St and 46th AveRescue Calls12:51 a.m., S 3rd Ave and S 3rd St5:21 a.m., 40th Ave and 27th St 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Ternus to walk-on for Huskers, will play fullback at Nebraska The past month has been a ride for Lakeview senior Landon Ternus who capped off a 45-0 wrestling season on Feb. 18, winning Class B gold at th… 'An incredible ride': Lakeview superintendent saying goodbye after seven-year run After serving Lakeview Community Schools for seven years, Superintendent Aaron Plas will be saying farewell at the end of June. Public restrooms at Grand Island mall are closed. It's causing some unpleasant issues. Employees of two stores said some members of the public have been relieving themselves both inside and outside the mall. Lincoln man charged with sex assault for twice impregnating teen, police allege The teen's grandmother raised concerns to police after her granddaughter was pregnant again months after giving birth, police said in court records. Silver Creek woman united with father's old military dog tags Deb Robinson’s father passed away nearly five years ago, but the Silver Creek woman was united this week with a piece of his past – his old mi…