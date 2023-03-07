Columbus Fire Department Activity Log
March 3
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
4:49 a.m., 9th St and 26th Ave
10:35 a.m., 38th St and 45th Ave
1:03 p.m., Kozy Dr. and Minden Dr.
5:12 p.m., 9th Ave and 6th St
8:08 p.m., Parking Lot and 1st Ave.
March 4
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
4:54 a.m., 18th Ave and 56th St
5:44 a.m., 40th Ave and 27th St
7:13 a.m., Sunrise Pl. and 45th Ave.
10:56 a.m., 8th St and 32nd Ave.
11:06 a.m., 23rd St. and 22nd Ave.
7:01 p.m., 44th Ave and 23rd St.
March 5
Fire Calls
No fire calls were made.
Rescue Calls
5:08 a.m., 3rd St and 10th Ave.
9:05 a.m., 38th Ave and 52nd St
2:43 p.m., 51st Ave and 37th St.
11:56 p.m., 13th Ave and 7th St.