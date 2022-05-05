Q&A: Art Lindberg

Question: Name and Position?

Answer: Art Lindberg, Mayor

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

A: I was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. I moved to Fremont, Nebraska, when I was 4, and I moved to Schuyler, Nebraska when I was 8. I have been living here in Schuyler since 1976, attended and graduated from SCHS.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: My wife is Tami Lindberg, we have 31 years of marriage. Our children are Terry Lesiak, of Schuyler; Tony Lesiak, of Columbus; Tasha Gonzales, of Wynot; and Caine Lindberg, of Schuyler. Tami and I bought our first home in Schuyler in November of 1989. We raised our four children here in Schuyler and all attended the Schuyler schools and graduated here. We have nine grandchildren.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am the owner and manager of Schuyler Home and Building Supply LLC.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: My decision to run for office is based on my love for my community. I have a passion to see the community and all its residents succeed and grow.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Owning our own business has done a lot for my involvement in the community. I am in the public eye quite a bit and it has led me to join some great committees, they are the Schuyler Chamber of Commerce Board, Colfax County Foundation, the Schuyler Housing Development Board, the Schuyler Zoning and Planning Commission and I am also the chairperson for the Local Emergency Planning Committee. I also just recently joined an amazing committee called the Community and FSCS Committee, this is a group of people focused on helping the Schuyler Elementary School becoming a full-service school.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: Being a business owner and having years of management experience have let me develop strengths in people skills, financial management, team building and bringing people together for a common goal, the ability to listen to people, solve problems and encourage people to ask questions.

Also, being a resident of this community for 46 years has led me to an understanding and great appreciation of our community members. Raising a family in Schuyler has allowed me to watch Schuyler change and grow through the years.

My passion for Schuyler has led me to be involved in leadership groups, organizations, boards and committees.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Schuyler is like most other communities facing the difficult issues like shortages in housing, law enforcement and day care.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county could do better? Why?

A: Schuyler is one of the best kept secrets. I look forward to the challenge of communicating to the outside world all the great things like our businesses, community first responders, events that we offer, community organizations, everyday happenings, in our multi-cultural community.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Skydiving. It is the most thrilling thing I have ever done.

